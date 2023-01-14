Everything is getting ready for the celebration of the final of the Miss Universe 2022, which will take place this Saturday, January 14, at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center, located in the city of New Orleans, United States. Fans of these beauty pageants and expert missologists already have their favorites and among them is Alessia RovegnoMiss Peru 2022. If you still don’t know how to tune in to the mega event, in this note we tell you which channels it will be available on and how to watch it on DirecTV.

Where to see the final of Miss Universe 2022?

If you live in Peru or in another part of the world, we leave you a list of Latin American channels so you don’t miss the dazzling Miss Universe 2022 catwalk.

Argentina : 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

bolivian : 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Chili : 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on You had HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Colombia : 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador : 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Guatemala : 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Mexico : 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Paraguayan : 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Peru : channel 231 on DirecTV, channel 112 on Claro TV, channel 18 on Star Globalcom. Those who have Cable Vision will be able to see it on channels 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD).

Uruguay : 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satellite.

Hotpick by missologists Jesús Hernández and Sergio Valera. Photo: Misses Architect/Instagram

How to tune DirecTV?

If you do not have cable service, do not forget that you can also contract a DirecTV plan that suits you to tune in to the final of Miss Peru 2022.

DirecTV: channels 201 and 1201 HD and on the DirecTV GO streaming platform.

How can you subscribe to DirecTV GO?

To purchase one of the plans available on DirecTV, you can go to the official website and analyze which of the options benefits you the most.

Full Annual Plan full plan Basic plan 92 channels 91 channels 61 channels S/670 per year S/67 per month S/45 per month

Miss Universe 2022 schedule

7:00 p.m.: Venezuela, Canada, Bolivia, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

8:00 p.m.: Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, the United States (Washington) and Panama.

9:00 p.m.: Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

10:00 p.m.: Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.

2:00 am on Sunday, January 15: Spain, Germany, France and Italy.

Know the details of the last time that Venezuela won the contest. Photo: composition LR / El Mundo

Hugo García and Arianna Rovegno motivate Alessia in the United States

Alessia Rovegno is one of the favorites in Miss Universe and not only she is excited, but also those close to her. Hugo García and Arianna Rovegno traveled to the United States to encourage her in the final stage of the beauty pageant.

“People, don’t forget to vote for Ale and the best cape. It’s the last day, so everyone go and share it by the way so more people can do it too. And don’t forget to follow her, everything is very important. Let’s go Peru!” she said on the reality boy’s status.