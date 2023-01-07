will be crowned Alessia Rovegno? The Miss Universe 2022 ceremony is the most anticipated by models worldwide, and not only because of the great importance it has at the advertising level, but also because of the stories behind each woman who participates in the event. Although the contest seeks the most captivating beauty of the night, what really remains in the hearts of the audience is the entire life path that each of the contestants traveled to get to where they are.

Within days of knowing who will take the crown, we will tell you what is the ranking of one of the most critical Latino missologists who comments, based on his experience, who are his favorites to be the best of the past year. Who can be the new Miss Universe 2022? Next, we will make a list of the top 7 that could reach the final of the beauty reality show, according to the Colombian missologist Daniel Montanez.

Alessia Rovegno (Miss Peru)

The model Alessia Rovegno is our Peruvian without a doubt, since she is representing the diversity of compatriots in all its forms. She was born on January 20, 1998 in Lima, in the cradle of a family that dedicated itself to art.

The 24-year-old model has been crowned our Miss Peru 2022, but she has hard-earned roots in the world of music, where she recently dabbled with her sister Bambina Rovegno, and the business area, since she is a partner in her paternal family’s bakery. Her compatriots want to see her shine, succeed and bring us the crown of Miss Universe 2022.

Alessia Rovegno is Miss Peru 2022. Photo: composition LR/Alessia Rovegno/Instagram

Virginia Stablum (Miss Italy)

The Miss Italy 2022, Virginia Stablum, has also become one of the favorites of the contest thanks to the great stage management it possesses. Although she was born in the country of pasta, where her mother is from; she has stronger roots thanks to her dad, who is African.

It came to the world on February 18, 1998 in the city of Trento. Apparently, her miscegenation was the best of hers, since she is currently the most beautiful woman in said territory. The 24-year-old influencer is completely dedicated to creating content for her social networks and started in the world of television at the age of 18. By more than one portal, she is considered one of the favorites to win the Miss Universe 2022 crown.

Virginia Stablum is Miss Italy 2022. Photo: Composition LR/Virginia Stablum/Instagram

Celeste Cortesi (Miss Philippines)

Venezuelan migration is paying off. The model Celeste Cortesi leads the baton Miss Philippines 2022 for the most important beauty pageant of all time. The curious thing about her story is that her father is Venezuelan and, when the queen was crowned the best in her current country where she lives, she wrote on her Instagram account: “ Far from each other, but always connected. Making you proud is the greatest achievement of my life ”.

At the same time, her countrymen began to congratulate her and support her on her way to fame. She was born on December 15, 1997 and is 25 years old. She has a track record in these contests, which makes her one of her most popular.

Celeste Cortesi is Miss Philippines 2022. Photo: Composition LR/Celeste Cortesi/Instagram

Anna Sueangam-aim (Miss Thailand)

The model Anna Sueangam-aim she has the most difficult name to write and, at the same time, the most difficult story to tell because of everything she has experienced since she was a child. The beauty queen was born on November 10, 1998 and she experienced firsthand her need because her parents were so poor that they collected toys from the garbage to give to the current Miss Thailand 2022. The same one who graduated with honors in the art career from Kasetsart University. This January 14, she will seek to take the crown in Miss Universe 2022.

Anna Stueangam-iam is Miss Thailand 2022. Photo: Composition LR/Anna Stueangam-iam/Instagram

Amanda Dudamel (Miss Venezuela)

The country of pretty women has Amanda Dudamel as this year’s representative in Miss Universe. The Venezuelan model was born in Mérida on October 19, 1999 and is one of the youngest in the most important beauty pageant of all time.

His origins are far removed from the career he is currently pursuing, since his father was a soccer coach. She studied Fashion Design and is a graduate of the European Institute of Design in Rome, as well as having a specialty in Fashion Sustainability at the London College of Fashion. Everything indicates that she will go all the way in the contest.

Amanda Dudamel is Miss Venezuela 2022. Photo: composition LR/Amanda Dudamel/Instagram

Maria Fernanda Aristizabal (Miss Colombia)

The social communicator Maria Fernanda Aristizabal She is the best representative that the coffee country could have this year, since she has a career in beauty pageants that no other model competing in Miss Universe 2022 has. The queen was born in Armenia on June 19, 1997. In addition to working in the world of journalism and managing her social networks, the businesswoman has dedicated herself to the field of coaching as part of her life. It is thus that she is expected to bring home the greatest treasure: the crown.

María Fernanda Aristizábal is Miss Colombia 2022. Photo: composition LR/María Fernanda Aristizábal/Instagram

Ashley Carino (Miss Puerto Rico)

The model Ashley Honey She has a natural angel that captivated most of the world’s missologists, who assure that she will become Miss Universe 2022 without a doubt. The beauty queen was born in Fajardo on August 3, 1994.

Although his 28 years have given him the experience he needs, one of the things that most attracts attention is the Space Engineering degree that he is studying to fulfill his dream of traveling into space. Also, she plans to work at NASA to fulfill her childhood dream. Will he take the crown like Miss Puerto Rico 2022? Everything indicates that he is close to achieving it.

Ashley Cariño is Miss Puerto Rico 2022. Photo: composition LR/Ashley Cariño/Instagram

Osmel Sousa reveals his favorite Miss Universe

Weeks ago, queen preparer Osmel Sousa was asked about his favorites on the “La mesa caliente” program. The Venezuelan assured that he cannot be carried away much by the photos of the candidates, so he limited himself to talking only about the ones he knows live.

“Latinas are very pretty. I really liked the Colombian, Chilean and Mexican ones” . That is, he referred to María Fernanda Aristizábal, Sofía Depassier and Irma Miranda, respectively.

“I think the group of Latinas this year is very strong. The Venezuelan is also a good candidate ”, stressed the beauty czar, who assured that he does not have a secret formula to know who the favorites are. “It’s something that God gave me, I don’t know what it is. I see one and say: ‘that’s it,’” he added.

When and where is Miss Universe 2022?

The most acclaimed beauty pageant of all time will take place this Saturday, January 14, in the city of New Orleans in the United States. As is known, this Miss Universe 2022 gala is the 71st that has been held since it began in 1052.

The time it will be broadcast in our country is at 7 pm and it can be seen for free online. Do not miss the competition in which our compatriot Alessia Rovegno could take the crown.

What would be the disadvantage of Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe?

A few days after the beauty pageant, agreed for January 14, 2023, Alessia Rovegno wore a unique tan. Given this, the Venezuelan missologist Rafael Rodríguez assured that this detail would make her lose her crown.

“I saw his gray skin” , commented the Venezuelan. Then he specified that there would be a way to camouflage his new complexion. “That gray skin has two options: it is spiritual and that is extremely delicate. The other thing is that if you got into a hyperbaric chamber, got a tan, and you don’t have the products to make up your new skin, you’re screwed (…). The MUBA is going to save her, the MUBA is going to know which one to give to the tone”, Rodríguez said.

How much is the crown of Miss Universe 2022 worth?

The owner of the Miss Universe pageant, Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that the ‘Force for good’ crown that will be delivered this year to the successor of Harnaaz SandhuMiss Universe 2021, has “a total of 993 gems, 110,083 carats of sapphire and 48,024 carats of diamond”, and its value reaches $5.3 million dollars.