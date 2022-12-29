A new beauty pageant gala is coming up miss Universe. In this edition, Peru will have as its representative Alessia Rovegno, who in recent months has been preparing for the pageant by going through costume fittings, public speaking classes, and the catwalk. Even a few days ago part of the costumes that the daughter of Bárbara Cayo will wear at the event that will take place in New Orleans, USA.

When will Miss Universe 2022 take place?

The Miss Universe 2022 gala will take place next Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, located in New Orleans, United States.

Miss Universe 2022: schedule by country

Peru: 7.00 pm

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States (Florida): 8.00 pm

England: 1.00 am on January 15

Spain: 2.00 am on January 15

France: 2.00 am on January 15

Italy: 2.00 am on January 15

Which channel will broadcast Miss Universe 2022 for FREE?

The Miss Universe 2022 pageant in which Alessia Rovegno will participate can be seen worldwide exclusively through the Telemundo network signal.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

Below, we share the official channels so you don’t miss the LIVE broadcast.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Who are the Latina participants who will compete with Alessia Rovegno?