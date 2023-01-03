The model Alessia Rovegno is getting ready for her participation in Miss Universe 2022, which will take place on January 14 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, in the United States. In the same way, Jessica Newton has been accompanying her in her preparation for the gala of the international contest, who recently shared the typical costume that the Peruvian representative will wear. We also want to tell you that you can support the 24-year-old with your vote.

The Peruvian candidate was born on January 20, 1998 in Lima. His parents are the baker Lucho Rovegno and the well-known actress Bárbara Cayo. On the other hand, he has more than 570,000 followers on his Instagram account, who will surely give him his support.

Alessia Rovegno is established as one of the favorites of Miss Universe. Photo: composition LR/ @missperu/Instagram

How to vote for Alessia Rovegno?

to support Alessia Rovegno In Miss Universe 2022 you only have to have a smartphone and follow the following steps:

Download the Miss Universe app.

Enter and go to the ‘vote’ tab.

Look for Alessia Rovegno on the list of candidates.

Select your photo and you’re done.

How to vote for Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe 2022? Photo: Capture/ App Miss Universe.

It should be noted that only the first vote is free. If you want to continue supporting the Peruvian representative, you can purchase more options from US$1.

Alessia Rovegno at Miss Universe 2022. Photo: capture/ App Miss Universe.

Alessia Rovegno and her sister released a song

Miss Universe candidate Alessia Rovegno, released a new song with her sister Vambina. The song entitled “Cambiemos” is of the cumbia genre in an acoustic version and is now available on YouTube.

“ We leave you a song that is very close to our hearts that we wrote a few days ago… Happy New Year, happy holidays, happy life! ”, wrote Miss Peru on her Instagram account, where she uploaded part of the new musical project.

Alessia Rovegno and Vambina released a song prior to Miss Universe. Photo: Instagram/ Alessia Rovegno.

This is the typical costume that Alessia Rovegno will wear in Miss Universe

the peruvian Alessia Rovegno is a few days away from dazzling in Miss Universe 2022. This is how she has been preparing and finalizing details of her participation with Jessica Newton, who recently showed on her social networks the typical dress that she will use in the beauty pageant on the 14th of January.