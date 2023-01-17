Many Internet users disagreed with the coronation of the American R’Bonney Gabriel in Miss Universe 2022. Among them, Olga Cariño, the mother of Miss Puerto Rico Ashley, who competed in the international beauty contest and was in the top 5. On this occasion, the queen’s mother used her social networks to express her dissatisfaction with the result of the contest and disqualify the organization led by Anne Jakrajutatip.

Let us remember that, as the first and second finalists, Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, and Miss Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez, respectively, were chosen. In fourth and fifth position were Miss Curacao and Miss Puerto Rico.

Through her Facebook profile, Cariño Arline, parent of the Puerto Rican model, shared an extensive message. Although she subsequently removed her post, her writing could be salvaged.

Ashley Cariño dazzles with an elegant dress. Photo: Instagram

What did the mother of Miss Puerto Rico say?

“How sad are the injustices. How obvious it was. This organization will never be the same as before or much less prestigious. From what I have seen before, in my opinion, many things were unnecessary (…)” he said at first. Then, Cariño assured that R’Bonney Gabriel’s victory responded to a contract clause. “How sad to learn that apparently the contract stipulated that for this sale the last crown had to be crowned the USA, no matter which was the best representation of a true queen.”

Darling Arline doubts the veracity of the pageant

“The Dominican Republic only entered because of the great teacher of cheating, dirty work and seeking favoritism via agreement and whoever knows it knows what I’m talking about. Miss Dominican Republic was not to enter that top 3, I’m sorry. And from Miss Venezuela, you investigate who sponsored the swimsuits and handbags for this contest,” concluded the mother of the Puerto Rican queen.