Less and less until the main ceremony of the Miss Universe 2022, gala in which the next beauty queen will be crowned. Alessia Rovegno, a Peruvian candidate, has managed to position herself as one of the best in the contest. More than 80 countries from all over the world participate in this edition, in which the representatives will parade through the huge catwalk and thus try to captivate the qualifying jury made up of 10 people. Follow the minute by minute of the expected beauty contest through the website of The Republic Shows.
Miss Universe 2022 LIVE FINAL: minute by minute
When is the grand finale of Miss Universe 2022?
The main ceremony of Miss Universe 2022 will take place on the night of Saturday, January 14 in the United States, specifically in the city of New Orleans.
Schedule by countries to see the Miss Universe 2022
The candidates from different countries will give their all on the catwalk to be chosen as part of the 16 finalists of the well-known beauty pageant. If you don’t want to miss any details of their participation, check the schedule list to tune in to the program from wherever you are.
- Mexico: 6.00 pm
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
- Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
- Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 9.00 pm
- Brazil: 9.00 pm
- United States (Florida): 8.00 pm
- England: 1.00 am on January 15
- Spain: 2.00 am on January 15
- France: 2.00 am on January 15
- Italy: 2.00 am on January 15
Who are the favorite candidates?
After an impressive night of parades in the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary, the representatives of some countries have managed to stand out among the other competitors and have positioned themselves as the favorites to win the crown of the prestigious beauty pageant. The list is made up of more than one Latina:
- Miss Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel
- Miss Philippines – Celeste Cortesi
- Miss Italy – Virginia Stablum
- Miss Peru – Alessia Rovegno
- Miss Colombia – Maria Fernanda Aristizabal
- Miss Mexico – Irma Miranda
- Miss Chile – Sofia Depassier
- Miss Brazil – Mia Mamede.
Where will the final of Miss Universe 2022 be broadcast?
To enjoy the complete Miss Universe show, you can access this content via streaming or through the official YouTube channel of the contest, since for the 2022 edition there will be no cable transmission. Next, we leave you the platforms through which you can tune in:
- Via Twitch: write in the search engine “Telemundo Live” and the channel that will appear is the one that transmits the American signal live.
- Via USTVGO: enter Google and write “USTVGO”. Enter the page and search the Telemundo list.
- Via YouTube: enter the official YouTube Miss Universe page, which will broadcast the final competition live.
How to watch Telemundo LIVE FREE?
The Miss Universe ceremony will also be available under the Telemundo signal and through its website. Check the following list to not miss any detail of the contest.
- Peru: 20 on Movistar TV (cable), 112 on Movistar TV (satellite), 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.
- Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.
- Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.
- Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.
- Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.
- Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.
- Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.
- Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).
- Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.
- Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.
- Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.
On which YouTube channel to watch the final of Miss Universe 2022?
Miss Universe 2022 will be available for free on the internet, thanks to the official YouTube platform of the international contest. All you have to do is enter your profile at the time the contest starts and see the entire event there.
How to vote for your favorite candidate?
There are only a few hours left for the final of the Miss Universe to take place in the United States. In order to leave your vote and thus give your favorite candidate a better chance to win the coveted crown, you must follow the following steps:
- Download the official application of Miss Universe.
- Go to the ‘Vote for your favourite’ option and click on it.
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click ‘Vote Now’.
- Look for the photograph of your favorite participant and vote for it.
