The miss Universe It is the most important event in the world of beauty pageants and this year the 71st edition will take place, in which misses from more than 80 countries will participate, including Peru represented by Alessia Rovegno. Now, the participants will parade with different outfits and will be qualified by 10 judges, who will analyze their charisma and development, among other aspects. Know in this note the minute by minute of the contest that will be presented by Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.

Miss Universe 2022 LIVE FINAL: minute by minute Nayelhi González in Miss Universe 2022: where to watch the contest LIVE from Ecuador? There are different platforms that will broadcast the contest live and direct; however, we specifically recommend a station that will give you a better Telemundo signal experience for all those who have cable service. You can also enjoy the contest on the Miss Universe YouTube channel. In addition, you can follow minute-by-minute coverage through La República Espectáculos. Janick Maceta and Laura Spoya supported the participation of Alessia Rovegno in Miss Universe 2022 The former Miss Peru were excited by the participation of Alessia Rovegno in the preliminary test. Through the Instagram accounts, they greeted the representative of Peru for this Miss Universe, highlighting her typical dress and her gala. See also Learn more about the life of Lucho Rovegno, Alessia Rovegno's father and Bárbara Cayo's ex-partner. On which YouTube channel will Miss Universe 2022 be broadcast? YouTube is another alternative for fans of Miss Universe. The final of the international beauty pageant will take place this Saturday, January 14, and through the official channel of the contest you will be able to follow the minute by minute of the participation of the queens. You only have to type “Youtube Universe” on said platform and you will be able to follow the program LIVE. Ashley Cariño, the Puerto Rican who wants to win Miss Universe 2022 and work at NASA Ashley Cariño, 28, worked as a psychosocial rehabilitator, specializing in children with cognitive diversity. Currently, she is studying Aerospace Engineering at the University of Central Florida. “Since she was little, she had this dream of wanting to be the first Miss Universe to go to space. And that was when she was like 8 years old,” she stated. Amanda Dudamel speaks after her participation in the preliminary competition Amanda prepares for the final night. Miss Venezuela responded to those who asked her about the color of the dress that she will wear on the last night of Miss Universe. “You’re going to love the final night outfit, you’re going to die, I can’t wait for you to see it,” she said. See also This is the best toy to give children, according to a psychologist What did Amanda Dudamel say after her participation in the preliminary competition? Amanda prepares for the final night. Miss Venezuela responded to those who asked her about the color of the dress that she will wear on the last night of Miss Universe. “You’re going to love the final night outfit, you’re going to die, I can’t wait for you to see it,” she said. Miss Chile: why did her dress spark controversy in the Miss Universe preliminary? The followers of the beauty queen, Sofia Depassier, expressed their concern on social networks, when it was leaked that Miss Chile would not wear the design prepared by Eduardo Ignacio Cerda, inspired by the Gaviota de Viña on the national costume catwalk. del Mar. Keno Manzur, national director of the Chilean franchise for Miss Universe, confirmed that, being made of precious stones, it broke during the transfer to New Orleans (United States) when a suitcase was placed on top of it. See also Miss Ultra Universe 2022: when and how to watch the beauty pageant live in Brazil Miss Universe: Alessia Rovegno dazzled in the preliminary competition Alessia Rovegno She kept all of Peru in suspense after being crowned Miss Peru, but this Wednesday, January 11, the model dazzled on the Miss Universe catwalk, surprising all viewers. Barbara Cayo’s daughter wore a very elegant red dress and shoes with which she enhanced her beauty and was able to stand out from her opponents. In this way, Alessia Rovegno hopes to score points to establish herself as the most beautiful representative of the universe. How to vote for your favorite candidate in Miss Universe 2022? You can vote to choose your favorite Miss Universe 2022 candidate. This is the step by step to choose the participant you like. Remember that there are only a few hours left to vote. -Download the official application of Miss Universe. -Go to the ‘Vote for your favorite’ option and click on it. -Scroll to the bottom of the screen and click on ‘Vote now’. -Find the photograph of your favorite participant and vote for it.

When is Miss Universe 2022?

Miss Universe will take place on Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, United States.

Miss Universe will take place on Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, United States. Photo: Miss Universe

Schedule to see the final of Miss Universe 2022 by country

In total, there are 85 participants who will compete to enter the top 16 to be closer to the Miss Universe crown. Find out below the schedule to tune in live to the contest, depending on your country of residence.

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

Brazil: 9.00 pm

United States (Florida): 8.00 pm

England: 1.00 am on January 15

Spain: 2.00 am on January 15

France: 2.00 am on January 15

Italy: 2.00 am on January 15.

Miss Universe 2022 will take place on January 14. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Where to watch Miss Universe 2022 for FREE?

In this edition, the Miss Universe will not be broadcast by cable; however, you will be able to tune in to the prestigious contest through streaming platforms or YouTube. Learn about the methods below:

Via Twitch: write in the search engine “Telemundo Live” and the channel that will appear is the one that transmits the American signal live.

Via USTVGO: enter Google and write “USTVGO”. Enter the page and search the Telemundo list.

Via YouTube: enter the official YouTube Miss Universe page, which will broadcast the final competition live.

Who are the favorite candidates after the preliminary?

After the preliminary event of Miss Universe 2022, in which the different misses paraded in swimsuits, gala attire and typical costumes, several representatives of various nations have been listed as the favorites. Several Latinas stand out on the list.

Miss Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel

Miss Philippines – Celeste Cortesi

Miss Italy – Virginia Stablum

Miss Peru – Alessia Rovegno

Miss Colombia – Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

Miss Mexico – Irma Miranda

Miss Chile – Sofia Depassier

Miss Brazil – Mia Mamede.

These are the favorites of Miss Universe 2022. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

All the candidates of Miss Universe 2023