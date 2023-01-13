The miss Universe It is the most important event in the world of beauty pageants and this year the 71st edition will take place, in which misses from more than 80 countries will participate, including Peru represented by Alessia Rovegno. Now, the participants will parade with different outfits and will be qualified by 10 judges, who will analyze their charisma and development, among other aspects. Know in this note the minute by minute of the contest that will be presented by Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins.
Miss Universe 2022 LIVE FINAL: minute by minute
When is Miss Universe 2022?
Miss Universe will take place on Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, United States.
Schedule to see the final of Miss Universe 2022 by country
In total, there are 85 participants who will compete to enter the top 16 to be closer to the Miss Universe crown. Find out below the schedule to tune in live to the contest, depending on your country of residence.
- Mexico: 6.00 pm
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
- Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
- Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.
- Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
- Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.
- Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.
- Chile: 9.00 pm
- Brazil: 9.00 pm
- United States (Florida): 8.00 pm
- England: 1.00 am on January 15
- Spain: 2.00 am on January 15
- France: 2.00 am on January 15
- Italy: 2.00 am on January 15.
Where to watch Miss Universe 2022 for FREE?
In this edition, the Miss Universe will not be broadcast by cable; however, you will be able to tune in to the prestigious contest through streaming platforms or YouTube. Learn about the methods below:
- Via Twitch: write in the search engine “Telemundo Live” and the channel that will appear is the one that transmits the American signal live.
- Via USTVGO: enter Google and write “USTVGO”. Enter the page and search the Telemundo list.
- Via YouTube: enter the official YouTube Miss Universe page, which will broadcast the final competition live.
Who are the favorite candidates after the preliminary?
After the preliminary event of Miss Universe 2022, in which the different misses paraded in swimsuits, gala attire and typical costumes, several representatives of various nations have been listed as the favorites. Several Latinas stand out on the list.
- Miss Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel
- Miss Philippines – Celeste Cortesi
- Miss Italy – Virginia Stablum
- Miss Peru – Alessia Rovegno
- Miss Colombia – Maria Fernanda Aristizabal
- Miss Mexico – Irma Miranda
- Miss Chile – Sofia Depassier
- Miss Brazil – Mia Mamede.
All the candidates of Miss Universe 2023
- Albania – Deta Kokomani
- Germany – Soraya Kohlmann
- Angola – Swelia Da Silva Antonio
- Argentina – Barbara Yasmin Cabrera
- Armenian – Kristina Goharik Ayanyan
- Aruba – Kiara Arends
- Australia – Monique Riley
- Bahamas – Angel Jessica Cartwright
- Bahrain – Evlin Abdullah-Khalifa
- Belgium – Chayenne van Aarle
- Belize – Ashley Lightburn
- Burma – Tsar Li Moe
- Bolivia – Maria Camila Sanabria Pereyra
- Brazil – Maria Eugenia “Mia” Mamede
- Bulgaria – Kristina Plamenova Krastinova
- Bhutan – Tashi Choden Chomba
- Cambodia – Little Man Hang
- Cameroon – Lynette Monalisa “Jelly” Mouketey
- Canada – Amelia You
- Chile – Sofia Nieves Depassier Sepulveda
- China – Alice Jiang Sichen
- Colombia – Maria Fernanda Aristizabal Urrea
- South Korea – “Hanna” Min Kyung Kim
- Costa Rica – Maria Fernanda Rodriguez Avila
- Croatia – Arijana Podgajski
- Curaçao – Gabriela Pereira Dos Santos
- Ecuador – Nayelhi Alejandra González Ulloa
- El Salvador – Alejandra Guajardo Sada
- Slovakia – Karolína Michalcíková
- Spain – Alicia Lisette Faubel de Correa
- United States – R’Bonney Nola Gabriel
- Philippines – Silvia Celeste Rabimbi Cortesi
- Finland – Petra Hämäläinen
- France – Floriane Bascou
- Ghana – Grace Afua Kaley Mofuman
- Great Britain – Nikuthaba Michelle “Noky” Simbani
- Greece – Korina Emmanouilidou
- Guatemala – Elizabeth Ivana Batchelor Batchelor
- Equatorial Guinea – Alba Isabel Obama Moliko
- Haiti – Mideline Phelizor
- Honduras – Rebeca Rodriguez Mora
- India – Divita Rai
- Indonesia – Laksmi Shari De-Neefe Suardana
- Iceland – Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir
- Cayman Islands – Chloe Powery-Doxey
- British Virgin Islands – Lia Rayne Claxton
- Italy – Virginia Stablum
- Jamaica – Toshami Calvin
- Japan – Marybelen Sakamoto
- Kyrgyzstan – Altynai Botoyarova
- Kosovo – Roksana Ibrahimi
- Laos – Payengxa Lor
- Latvia – Jekaterīna “Kate” Aleksejeva (Alexeeva)
- Lebanon – Yasmina Ismail Zaytoun
- Malaysia – Cheam «Lesley» Wei Yeng
- Malta – Maxine Formosa Gruppetta
- Mauritius – Alexandrine Belle-Étoile
- Mexico – Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela
- Namibia – Cassia Sharpley
- Nepal – Sophiya Bhujel
- Nicaragua – Norma Elizabeth Huembes Salazar
- Nigeria – Hannah Iribhogbe “Montana Onose Felix”
- Norway – First leg Anette Hauan
- Netherlands – Ona Moody
- Panama – Solaris de la Luna Barba Cañizales
- Paraguay – Lía Aymara «Leah» Duarte Ashmore
- Peru – Alessia Rovegno Cayo
- Poland – Aleksandra Klepaczka
- Portugal – Telma Filipa Ramos Madeira
- Puerto Rico – Ashley Ann Cariño Barreto
- Czech Republic – Sára Mikulenková
- Dominican Republic – Andreína Martínez Fournier-Rosado
- Russia – Anna Linnikova
- Saint Lucia – Sheris Paul
- Seychelles – Gabriella Gonthier
- Singapore – Carissa Yap
- South Africa – Ndavi Nokeri
- Switzerland – Alia Giundi
- Thailand – Anna Sueangam-iam
- Trinidad and Tobago – Tya Jané LaShon Ramey
- Turkey – Aleyna Şirin
- Ukraine – Viktoria Apanasenk
- Carla Romero – Carla Romero
- Venezuela – Amanda Dudamel Newman
- Vietnam – Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu
