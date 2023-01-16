R’Bonney Gabriel, from the United States, was the crowned participant in the 71st edition of Miss Universe, which took place on January 14 in New Orleans. The current Miss Texas became the first Filipino-American to represent her country in this important competition, in which she took two favorites such as Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela) and Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic) ahead, although not in the first who wins as a representative of the North American nation. Who are the other misses from the United States who were crowned in said contest? Here all the details.

How many times has the United States won Miss Universe?

The United States stands out in the miss Universe for being the country that has obtained the most crowns in history. With the triumph of R’Bonney Gabriel, the North Americans have nine wins in total. The first winner was Miriam Jacqueline Stevenson, in 1954, while the eighth crown went to Olivia Culpo in 2012.

R’Bonney Gabriel joins the nine candidates from the United States who lifted the Miss Universe crown. Photo: Composition/Lapresse/Broadcast

Who were the queens of the United States in Miss Universe?

Next, we leave you the list of all the winners of the United States in the history of Miss Universe:

1954 – Miriam Jacqueline Stevenson

1956 – Carol Ann Laverne

1960 – Linda Jeanne Bement

1967 – Sylvia Louise Hitchcock

1980 – Shawn Nichols Weatherley

1995 – Chelsi Mariam – Pearl Smith

1997 – Brook Antoinette Mahealani

2012 – Olivia Frances Culpo

2022 – R’Bonney Gabriel.

Olivia Culpo was Miss Universe in 2012. Photo: Diffusion

The answer that made R’Bonney Gabriel the winner in Miss Universe 2022

The last question for the top 3 finalists of Miss Universe 2022 was: “If you won Miss Universe, how would you work to show that you are an empowering and progressive organization?”, to which Gabriel gave a pretty empowering answer. “It would be. a transformational leader. As a passionate designer, for many years, I use passion as a force to grow, we work with recycling, we make our dresses and we put them at the service of women who have survived human trafficking and violence. It is very important to believe in us, invest in the community and in their talents to make a difference. We all have something special and we must use it, ”she declared.