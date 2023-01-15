This Saturday, January 14, Alessia Rovegno and the other members of the Miss Universe 2022 They paraded on the catwalk in their best suits, showing off their beauty and elegance before the public and the international media that had been expectant since early hours. The first stage has already been completed and, to the joy of many and the sadness of others, only 16 young women were selected to move on to the next stage of the beauty pageant. Barbara Cayo’s daughter is in the top.

Who were the ones that went to the top 16 in Miss Universe 2022?

All of the contestants have attention-grabbing beauty, but only 16 were selected to advance to the next stage of the Miss Universe 2022. Among them, one of the favourites, Alessia Rovegno, Miss Peru.

Puerto Rico

Haiti

Australia

Dominican Republic

Laos

South Africa

Portugal

Canada

Peru

Trinidad and Tobago:

curacao

India

Venezuela

Spain

USA

Colombia.

This was the presentation of Alessia Rovegno in the final of the Miss Universe

With great joy and excitement, Alessia Rovegno He made his brand new presentation in the final broadcast of Miss Universe. In the audience was her partner Hugo García, her mother Bárbara Cayo and her sister Arianna Rovegno, who encouraged her so that she could move on to the next phase with great security.

Alessia Rovegno’s message minutes before the final

Through social networks, Alessia Rovegno took time to explain what it means for her to be present at Miss Universe 2022.

“Miss Universe is not about one night or one crown. It is about the work and commitment that identifies you as a person before and after being part of it. Although I have prepared myself for this competition, from the catwalk to makeup and hairstyling and public speaking, I am also happy to have the passion for childhood education for my whole life,” she said in the post description of Instagram.