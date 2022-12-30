The Miss Universe 2022 it will take place on January 14 of next year and it is getting closer. The 85 candidates from all over the world are already preparing to dazzle with their beauty and confidence in search of winning the famous international contest. The Peruvian Alessia Rovegno is the most popular Latin representative, according to Telemundo, due to the number of followers she accumulates on her Instagram. However, she is not the only candidate from the region who wants to be crowned at the gala night.

The Latin beauty will be present at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, United States. Here we tell you who Alessia Rovegno will compete against in Miss Universe.

Amanda Dudamel

The young model Amanda Dudamel she will represent Venezuela in Miss Universe, she is 22 years old and she is a fashion designer. She also speaks three languages: Spanish, Italian and English.

Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

The social communicator Maria Fernanda Aristizabal is Miss Colombia 2022. Currently, she is 25 years old and is 1.75 m tall.

Barbara Cabrera

Miss Argentina 2022 is Barbara Cabrera. Born in Buenos Aires, she is currently 27 years old and owns a women’s clothing business that seeks to empower women.

Irma Miranda

Irma Miranda25 year old model, She is the Mexican candidate for Miss Universe 2022. In addition, she is a television presenter and a business administrator.

Mia Mamede

The Brazilian representative Mia Mamede is an audiovisual journalist and socioeconomist with only 26 years. Also, she speaks five languages ​​and her dream was always to be a beauty queen.

nayelhi gonzalez

the ecuadorian nayelhi gonzalez will represent his country in the international competition. In the same way, she supports different social work, especially the children of Esmeralda, her hometown.

camila sanabria

The model camila sanabria will be the representative of Bolivia after the dismissal of Fernanada Pavisic. She is 28 years old, she is an administrator by profession and shows her love for art in her paintings.

Sofia Depassier

the chilean Sofia Depassier She wants to be crowned Miss Universe, she is 24 years old and at some point was an English teacher in the US, where she lived for 10 years.

Ivana Batchelor

Ivana Batchelor will seek to bring the crown to Guatemala. Likewise, she is a professional translator, pianist and dancer at only 21 years old. In the same way, she manages a company that trains models.

Ashley Honey

The Puerto Rican Ashley Honey She is 27 years old and longs to succeed in Miss Universe. She is studying for a master’s degree in aerospace engineering.

andreina martinez

andreina martinez She is Dominican by birth, is 24 years old and studied Psychology at the City College of New York University.

Solaris Beard

The model Solaris Beard will represent Panama. She is 23 years old and works as a model, television presenter and dancer.

Leah Ashmore

Leah Ashmore She is originally from Panama, she is 27 years old and is fluent in the languages: Portuguese, English, Spanish and Guaraní. In addition, she has more than a decade in the world of modeling.

Alejandra Guajardo

El Salvador has a Alejandra Guajardo as its flag bearer. With her 26 years, she studied international business. She also has dual nationality: Salvadoran and Mexican.

Norma Huembes

Nicaragua hopes that Norma Huembes crowned as Miss Universe. The 24-year-old model and public accountant speaks Spanish, English and Italian.

rebecca rodriguez

rebecca rodriguez She is the Honduran of the next edition of Miss Universe. At just 20 years old, she studied Business and Digital Marketing.

This is the typical dress that Alessia Rovegno will wear

The model Alessia Rovegno She is already in the United States to compete in Miss Universe 2022. Jessica Newton has been accompanying her all the way until the gala night of the pageant. For this reason, she published a video where the daughter of Bárbara Cayo is seen wearing the typical costume for the competition.

Experts praise the beauty of Alessia Rovegno prior to Miss Universe 2022

Shortly after Miss Universe 2022 took place, Alessia Rovegno has been named as one of the favorite candidates by the most recognized missologists worldwide. In fact, the beauty of the Peruvian model has been the topic of conversation for many of them in recent days, since she is one of the most popular opponents who does not have any cosmetic surgery.

“I am accepting your point because Alessia is a doll. She does not have any surgery because she does not need it, but many from Venezuela and Colombia already come very prepared and with many changes, ”said an expert in beauty pageants.

Alessia Rovegno is confident that she will win the Miss Universe

The Peruvian model Alessia Rovegno She is already preparing for her participation in Miss Universe on January 14 in the United States. Likewise, she commented to “America shows” that she is focused and only looks at her, she does not compare with the other representatives.

“To be honest, I haven’t been comparing myself to other candidates; I have focused on myself, on my weaknesses, on what I want to work on. Honestly, even I am surprised. I started without knowing the catwalk of miss; I modeled fashion modeling (…). The miss catwalk is the opposite; on the miss catwalk one has to shine, ”she expressed.

Hugo García is proud of Alessia Rovegno

Former “EEG” competitor, Hugo Garcia will accompany Alessia Rovegno at the Miss Universe 2022 gala, where she will seek to win the pageant on behalf of our country. The model was proud of the daughter of Bárbara Cayo and is confident that she will do well in the beauty contest.