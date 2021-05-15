The Peruvian Janick Maceta is one of the 74 contestants for the title of Miss Universe 2021, the highest beauty pageant in the world. The model and sound engineer has made a pleasant impression among the followers of these contests, to the point that some media and specialists already place her among their favorites to succeed the South African Zozibini Tunzi, winner in 2019.

In her first appearance, during the parade of typical costumes, Miss Peru 2020 dazzled the public with an elegant dress inspired by parihuana or Andean flamenco. “A tribute to the bicentennial of Peru that is celebrated this July 28,” wrote Maceta, who has received praise from other renowned Peruvian beauty queens.

Next, we share some of the best images and various details of the life and professional and social career of Janick Maceta, candidate for Peru. If you want to help her with your vote to be among the first 21 of the contest, enter here.

Who is Janick Maceta?

Janick Maceta del Castillo is the representative of Peru in Miss Universe 2021. The model and sound engineer works in the studio Manhattan Center from the United States, where he joined the production staff of records like Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga and Akon or musical pieces like West side story.

She is also a co-founder of the company Record Label Top of New York, which digitizes and produces the musical material of young talents in order to help them make their way into the world of music.

Janick Maceta has received support from other Peruvian beauty queens. Photo: composition / janickmaceta / Instagram

On the other hand, the Peruvian applicant has the NGO Little Heroes Peru, which provides legal and psychological support to children who have been or are victims of sexual violence, as well as their families.

Maceta has experience in beauty pageants, as she participated in the Miss Tourism World 2018, where she finished second, and in the Miss Supranational 2019, of which he was third finalist. Her first participation in Miss Peru was in 2016, edition in which she was among the top 10.

Janick Maceta had an outstanding participation in Miss Tourism World 2018. Photo: composition / Janick Maceta / Facebook

Four years later, the model returned to compete in the largest beauty pageant in Peru, again as Miss Peru USA. In November 2020, a jury made up of twelve specialists unanimously awarded her the national title, which led her to be among the 74 candidates for Miss Universe 2021.

Where was Janick Maceta born?

Flowerpot was born in Lima on March 9, 1994. The current Miss Peru, who told Telemundo that she is the daughter of an investigative police officer and an English teacher, has roots that can be located in Trujillo and Chanchamayo.

His family had to move to the United States due to the threat of terrorism, as his father investigated these groups. “He decided to go to New York and worked from scratch. (…) My father sacrificed many things for me and my mother too, ”he said. It was in this North American city where Janick began to pursue his dreams in the musical realm.

Janick Maceta began his professional career in New York, United States. Photo: Janick Maceta / Instagram

Janick Maceta in traditional costume

The Peruvian beauty queen made her first appearance at the preliminary Miss Universe 2021 event, in which the participants wore costumes typical of their respective nations. Janick Maceta hit the catwalk with a majestic wardrobe inspired by the Andean flamenco, which would also have been the animal that gave the national flag its colors.

The designer Beto Pinedo He was in charge of the piece, which aroused the applause of the attendees. “Now we see a tribute to the Bicentennial of Peru, which will be celebrated on July 28. This typical costume is inspired by the Andean or Pariguana flamenco. The colors of the bird, red and white, are also associated with the Peruvian flag ”, expressed the current Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi.

Janick Maceta stood out with his suit inspired by Peruvian parihuana. Photo: Janick Maceta / Facebook

Janick Pot in This is War

The public that follows This is War also remembers Janick Maceta for his presence in the tuned reality of América Televisión during 2018, where he competed in the team of the ‘lions’ and, later, in that of the ‘challengers’. The model has also participated in other television and film productions.

Janick Maceta is crowned by Kelin Rivera in Miss Peru 2020. Photo: YouTube capture

When is Miss Universe 2021?

The 69th edition of the Miss Universe will take place this Sunday, May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from the town of Hollywood, Florida (United States).

Janick Maceta, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.