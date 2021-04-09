The 69th edition of miss Universe is getting closer. For this reason, the organization of the largest beauty pageant in the world has already opened the voting to select the 21 best candidates who will represent their countries next Sunday, May 16.

The event will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, in Florida, United States, and will last for three hours. The gala celebrates women of all cultures who have positively impacted their countries and will culminate with the long-awaited moment when Zozibini Tunzi crowns her successor.

Next, learn how to support Peruvian delegate Janick Maceta with your vote.

How to vote for Janick Maceta?

Download the Miss Universe Official app HERE Enter the tab delegates Look for the option Miss Universe Peru Click on the tab vote for Peru now and ready.

Who is Janick Maceta Del Castillo?

The model Janick Maceta Del Castillo was crowned Miss Peru in November 2020 and since then began her preparation to represent the country in the Miss Universe, which will be held in the United States.

janick flowerpot

Kelin Rivera’s successor is 26 years old and has vast experience in beauty pageants, she was the third finalist in the Miss Supranational 2019. He also participated in the Miss Tourism World 2018 developed in Malaysia, where it obtained the second place after being surpassed by the Colombian Andrea Gutiérrez Puentes.

Janick Maceta is preparing to represent Peru in the Miss Universe 2020. Photo: @missperuofficial / @ateliercarlosvigil Instagram

In addition to her modeling career, Janick Flowerpot She graduated as a sound engineer and works at the Manhattan Center studio (New York, USA). The young woman has been part of the production staff of musical pieces such as West Side Story or albums such as Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga and Akon.

With roots from Trujillo, the representative of La Libertad is among the three finalists for Miss Peru 2020. Photo: Janick Maceta / Instagram

Likewise, the current sovereign of Peruvian beauty is co-founder of the Record Label Top of New York company and has the NGO Little Heroes Peru, which supports children who are or have been victims of sexual violence.

Miss Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.