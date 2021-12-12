The Miss Universe 2021 LIVE will take place this Sunday, December 12 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel. This 70th edition of the beauty pageant will bring together 80 beauty queens from around the world – including Miss Peru Yely Rivera – who will fight for the crown. The event will be broadcast LIVE on the Telemundo signal.
Miss Peru Yely Rivera was one of the contestants who surprised with her typical clothing, as it lit up on stage. The suit was in honor of the White City of Arequipa and designed by Beto Pinedo. “I was born at the foot of a volcano, representing the strength and courage of Peruvian women. I am the White Queen of the Andes in honor of my flag and my White City of Arequipa, bringing to the world a message of unity and peace, “he wrote on his Instagram.
When is Miss Universe 2021?
This Sunday, December 12, the 70th edition of the Miss Universe contest will take place, which will be broadcast completely live on Telemundo.
Who are the candidates?
- Aruba: Thessaly Zimmerman
- Bahamas: Chantel O’Brian
- Argentina: Maria Julieta Garcia
- Australia: Daria Varlamova
- United States: Ellen Elizabeth “Elle” Smith
- France: Clémence Botino
- Ireland: Katharine Sara Walker
- Cayman Islands: Georgina Fleming Kerford
- British Virgin Islands: Xaria Davis
- Jamaica: Daena Soares
- India: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
- Mauricio: Anne Murielle Ravina Rodrigues
- Portugal: Oricia del Carmen Domínguez
- South Africa: Lalela Mswane
- Thailand: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis
- Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyan
- Belgium: Kedist Deltour
- Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin Antelo
- Brazil: Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos
- Bulgaria: Elena Manolova Danova
- Cambodia: Madary Ngin
- Cameroon: Michèle Ange Sandra Akomo
- Canada: Tamara Jemuovic
- Chile: Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado
- China: Shi Yin Yang
- Colombia: Valeria Maria Ayos
- South Korea: Ji-Soo Kim
- Costa Rica: Valeria Rees Loría
- Croatia: Ora Antonia Ivanišević
- Curaçao: Shariëngela Cijntje
- Denmark: Sara Langtved
- Ecuador: Susy Valeria Sacoto Mendoza
- El Salvador: Alejandra María Gavidia
- Spain: Sárah Loinaz Marjaní
- Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez
- Finland: Essi Unkuri
- Ghana: Sylvia Naa Morkor
- Great Britain: Emma Rose Collingridge
- Greece: Sophia Arapogianni Evies
- Guatemala: Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín
- Equatorial Guinea: Chelsea Martina Mituy
- Haiti: Pascale Bélony
- Honduras: Rose Marian Meléndez López
- Hungary: Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth Jakubovish
- Iceland: Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir
- Israel: Noa Cochva
- Italy: Caterina Di Fuccia
- Japan: Juri Watanabe
- Kazakhstan: Aziza Tokashova
- Kenya: Roshanara Ebrahim
- Kosovo: Shkurtesa Sejdiu
- Laos: Tonkham Phonchanheuann
- Malta: Jade Cini
- Morocco: Kawtar Benhalima
- Mexico: Débora Hallal Ayala
- Namibia: Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo
- Nepal: Sujita Basnet
- Nicaragua: Allison Fernanda Wassmer Salgado
- Nigeria: Maristella Chidiogo
- Norway: Nora Emilie Nakken
- Netherlands: Julia Sinning
- Panama: Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama
- Paraguay: Nadia Tamara Ferreira
- Peru: Yely Margoth Rivera Kroll
- Poland: Agata Wdowiak
- Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez
- Czech Republic: Karolína Kokešová
- Dominican Republic: Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas
- Slovak Republic: Veronika Ščepánková
- Romania: Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas
- Russia: Ralina Arabova
- Singapore: Nandita Banna
- Sweden: Moa Sofie Sandberg
- Turkey: Cemrenaz Turhan
- Ukraine: Hanna Neplyakh
- Venezuela: Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño
- Vietnam: Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên.
How to vote in the Miss Universe 2021
To vote for your favorite candidate, you must follow the following steps:
- Download the application of the Miss Universe.
- Click Vote for your favorite.
- Swipe to the bottom of the screen and select the white rectangle that says Vote now.
- Look for the image of your favorite participant. In the case of Peru, the candidate is Yely Rivera.
- Choose the number you want, since they range from three to 2,000 votes.
Who are the favorites?
Oricia Dominguez, Miss Portugal; Michelle Colón, Miss Puerto Rico; Luiseth Materán, Miss Venezuela; Débora Hallal, Miss Mexico; and Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa, are some of the beauty queens with the best chance of winning the pageant.
Where will the Miss Universe 2021 take place?
The important ceremony will take place in the Universe Arena in the city of Eilat, Israel, the gateway to the south of the country, which has an oasis that stretches on the shores of the Red Sea. The perfect setting to receive the glamorous participants.
What time is Miss Universe 2021?
The Miss Universe 2021 contest will be held this Sunday, December 12 and in Israel it will air on December 13. Find out here what the starting time is according to the different countries in the region:
- Peru: 7.00 pm
- Mexico: 6.00 pm
- chili: 9.00 pm
- Argentina: 9.00 pm
- Colombia: 7.00 pm
- Venezuela: 8.00 pm
- U.S: 4:00 pm (Pacific time), 7:00 pm (Eastern time)
- Spain: 1.00 am on December 13
On which channel do you broadcast Miss Universe 2021?
The beauty pageant can be seen live on the channel of Telemundo. You can also follow the contest with Telemundo applications in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Likewise, you will have the option of viewing special content related to the contest through the Telemundo YouTube.
Where to see the Miss Universe 2021 LIVE?
The Miss Universe 2021 contest can be seen via live streaming through the official page of the pageant, as well as through the social networks of Facebook and YouTube. In addition, you will be able to see the event live through the Miss Universe 2021 applications in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Also, you can follow all the details of the event through this note from La República.
