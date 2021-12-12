The Miss Universe 2021 LIVE will take place this Sunday, December 12 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel. This 70th edition of the beauty pageant will bring together 80 beauty queens from around the world – including Miss Peru Yely Rivera – who will fight for the crown. The event will be broadcast LIVE on the Telemundo signal.

Miss Peru Yely Rivera was one of the contestants who surprised with her typical clothing, as it lit up on stage. The suit was in honor of the White City of Arequipa and designed by Beto Pinedo. “I was born at the foot of a volcano, representing the strength and courage of Peruvian women. I am the White Queen of the Andes in honor of my flag and my White City of Arequipa, bringing to the world a message of unity and peace, “he wrote on his Instagram.

When is Miss Universe 2021?

This Sunday, December 12, the 70th edition of the Miss Universe contest will take place, which will be broadcast completely live on Telemundo.

Who are the candidates?

Aruba: Thessaly Zimmerman

Bahamas: Chantel O’Brian

Argentina: Maria Julieta Garcia

Australia: Daria Varlamova

United States: Ellen Elizabeth “Elle” Smith

France: Clémence Botino

Ireland: Katharine Sara Walker

Cayman Islands: Georgina Fleming Kerford

British Virgin Islands: Xaria Davis

Jamaica: Daena Soares

India: Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Mauricio: Anne Murielle Ravina Rodrigues

Portugal: Oricia del Carmen Domínguez

South Africa: Lalela Mswane

Thailand: Anchilee Scott-Kemmis

Bahrain: Manar Nadeem Deyan

Belgium: Kedist Deltour

Bolivia: Nahemi Uequin Antelo

Brazil: Teresa Stela Barbosa Silva Santos

Bulgaria: Elena Manolova Danova

Cambodia: Madary Ngin

Cameroon: Michèle Ange Sandra Akomo

Canada: Tamara Jemuovic

Chile: Antonia Cristal Figueroa Alvarado

China: Shi Yin Yang

Colombia: Valeria Maria Ayos

South Korea: Ji-Soo Kim

Costa Rica: Valeria Rees Loría

Croatia: Ora Antonia Ivanišević

Curaçao: Shariëngela Cijntje

Denmark: Sara Langtved

Ecuador: Susy Valeria Sacoto Mendoza

El Salvador: Alejandra María Gavidia

Spain: Sárah Loinaz Marjaní

Philippines: Beatrice Luigi Gallarde Gomez

Finland: Essi Unkuri

Ghana: Sylvia Naa Morkor

Great Britain: Emma Rose Collingridge

Greece: Sophia Arapogianni Evies

Guatemala: Dannia Sucely Guevara Morfín

Equatorial Guinea: Chelsea Martina Mituy

Haiti: Pascale Bélony

Honduras: Rose Marian Meléndez López

Hungary: Jázmin Viktória Elizabeth Jakubovish

Iceland: Elísa Gróa Steinþórsdóttir

Israel: Noa Cochva

Italy: Caterina Di Fuccia

Japan: Juri Watanabe

Kazakhstan: Aziza Tokashova

Kenya: Roshanara Ebrahim

Kosovo: Shkurtesa Sejdiu

Laos: Tonkham Phonchanheuann

Malta: Jade Cini

Morocco: Kawtar Benhalima

Mexico: Débora Hallal Ayala

Namibia: Chelsi Tashaleen Shikongo

Nepal: Sujita Basnet

Nicaragua: Allison Fernanda Wassmer Salgado

Nigeria: Maristella Chidiogo

Norway: Nora Emilie Nakken

Netherlands: Julia Sinning

Panama: Brenda Andrea Smith Lezama

Paraguay: Nadia Tamara Ferreira

Peru: Yely Margoth Rivera Kroll

Poland: Agata Wdowiak

Puerto Rico: Michelle Marie Colón Ramírez

Czech Republic: Karolína Kokešová

Dominican Republic: Debbie Jochabed Áflalo Vargas

Slovak Republic: Veronika Ščepánková

Romania: Carmina Elena Olimpia Coftas

Russia: Ralina Arabova

Singapore: Nandita Banna

Sweden: Moa Sofie Sandberg

Turkey: Cemrenaz Turhan

Ukraine: Hanna Neplyakh

Venezuela: Luiseth Emiliana Materán Bolaño

Vietnam: Nguyễn Huỳnh Kim Duyên.

The Miss Universe 2021 will be held this Sunday, December 12 in Israel. Photo: AFP

How to vote in the Miss Universe 2021

To vote for your favorite candidate, you must follow the following steps:

Download the application of the Miss Universe.

Click Vote for your favorite.

Swipe to the bottom of the screen and select the white rectangle that says Vote now.

Look for the image of your favorite participant. In the case of Peru, the candidate is Yely Rivera.

Choose the number you want, since they range from three to 2,000 votes.

Who are the favorites?

Oricia Dominguez, Miss Portugal; Michelle Colón, Miss Puerto Rico; Luiseth Materán, Miss Venezuela; Débora Hallal, Miss Mexico; and Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa, are some of the beauty queens with the best chance of winning the pageant.

Michelle Colón, Miss Puerto Rico, is one of the favorites to win the beauty pageant. Photo: HipLatina

Where will the Miss Universe 2021 take place?

The important ceremony will take place in the Universe Arena in the city of Eilat, Israel, the gateway to the south of the country, which has an oasis that stretches on the shores of the Red Sea. The perfect setting to receive the glamorous participants.

What time is Miss Universe 2021?

The Miss Universe 2021 contest will be held this Sunday, December 12 and in Israel it will air on December 13. Find out here what the starting time is according to the different countries in the region:

Peru : 7.00 pm

Mexico : 6.00 pm

chili : 9.00 pm

Argentina : 9.00 pm

Colombia : 7.00 pm

Venezuela : 8.00 pm

U.S : 4:00 pm (Pacific time), 7:00 pm (Eastern time)

Spain: 1.00 am on December 13

Find out here how, at what time and where to see the Miss Universe 2021 parade. Photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP

On which channel do you broadcast Miss Universe 2021?

The beauty pageant can be seen live on the channel of Telemundo. You can also follow the contest with Telemundo applications in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Likewise, you will have the option of viewing special content related to the contest through the Telemundo YouTube.

Where to see the Miss Universe 2021 LIVE?

The Miss Universe 2021 contest can be seen via live streaming through the official page of the pageant, as well as through the social networks of Facebook and YouTube. In addition, you will be able to see the event live through the Miss Universe 2021 applications in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Also, you can follow all the details of the event through this note from La República.