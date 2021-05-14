Miss Universe 2021 reaches its 69th edition and will be at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida, United States. Since that time, the 74 participants They are showing the best of their personalities, skills and their charisma. Only one will be crowned the next beauty queen.
In order not to miss the details, the event organizers They will hold a preliminary parade this Friday, May 14. Meanwhile, some of the young women are emerging as the most likely to obtain the title of the ‘most beautiful in the universe’.
Janick Maceta is the representative of Peru that will compete with a view to being the next successor to Zozibini Tunzi. Find out here the details of the preamble of the official event.
When is the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021?
The preliminary parade of the biggest beauty pageant on the planet is this Friday May 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, United States.
Miss Universe 2021: preliminary date
Miss Universe 2021 in her edition 69 It will be next Sunday, May 16, but with reasons to refine all the details A catwalk will be held this Friday, May 14, as a prelude to the official event.
Miss Universe 2021: preliminary time
The preliminary you can see this Friday 14 from 6:00 pm (time in Peru) on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.
- Mexico, Colombia and Bolivia: 6.00 pm
- Venezuela 7.00 pm
- Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay: 8.00 pm
On which channel will the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021 be broadcast?
The previous modeling will be transmitted LIVE Y LIVE on the official channel of Miss Universe in Youtube.
Who are the candidates for Miss Universe 2021?
- Albania – Paula Mehmetukaj
- Argentina – Alina Luz Akselrad
- Armenia – Monika Grigoryan
- Aruba – Helen Hernandez
- Australia – Maria Thattil
- Bahamas – Shauntae Miller
- Barbados – Hillary-Ann Williams
- Belgium – Dhenia Covens
- Belize – Iris Salguero
- Bolivia – Lenka Nemer
- Brazil – Julia Gama
- British Virgin Islands – Shabree Frett
- Bulgaria – Radinela Chusheva
- Cambodia – Sarita Reth
- Cameroon – Kossinda Angele
- Canada – Nova Stevens
- Cayman Islands – Mariah Tibbetts
- Chile – Daniela Nicolás
- China – Jiaxin Sun
- Colombia – Laura Victoria Olascuaga
- Costa Rica – Ivonne Cerdas
- Croatia – Mirna Naiia Maric
- Curacao – Chantal Wiertz
- Czech Republic – Klára Vavrušková
- Denmark – Amanda Petri
- Dominican Republic – Kímberly Jiménez
- Ecuador – Leyla Espinoza Calvache
- El Salvador – Vanessa Velásquez
- Finland – Viivi Altonen
- France – Amandine Petit
- Ghana – Chelsea Tayui
- United Kingdom – Jeanette Akua
- Haiti – Eden Berandoive
- Honduras – Cecilia Rossell
- Iceland – Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir
- India – Adline Castelino
- Indonesia – Ayu Maulida Putri
- Ireland – Nadia Sayers
- Israel – Tehila Levi
- Italy – Viviana Vizzini
- Jamaica – Miqueal-Symone Williams
- Japan – Aisha Harumi Tochigi
- Kazakhstan -Kamila Serikbai
- South Korea – Hari Park
- Kosovo – Blerta Veseli
- Laos – Christina Lasasimma
- Malaysia – Francisca Luhong James
- Malta – Anthea Zammit
- Mauritius – Vandana Jeetah
- Mexico – Andrea Meza
- Burma – Thuzar Wint Lwin
- Nepal – Anshika Sharma
- Netherlands – Denise Speelman
- Nicaragua – Ana Marcelo
- Norway – Sunniva Frigstad
- Panama – Carmen Jaramillo
- Paraguay – Vanessa Castro Guillén
- Peru – Janick Maceta Del Castillo
- Philippines – Rabiya Mateo
- Poland – Natalia Piguła
- Portugal – Cristiana Silva
- Puerto Rico – Estefanía Soto
- Romania – Bianca Lorena Tirsin
- Russia – Alina Sanko
- Singapore – Bernadette Belle Ong
- Slovakia – Natália Hoštáková
- South Africa – Natasha Joubert
- Spain – Andrea Martínez
- Thailand – Amanda Obdam
- Ukraine – Yelyzaveta Yastremska
- Uruguay – Lola de los Santos
- United States – Asya Branch
- Venezuela – Mariángel Villasmil
- Vietnam – Nguyễn Trần Khánh Vân
Who are the favorites for Miss Universe 2021?
In a year marked by the pandemic, in which the beauty contest is held again after a brief pause, the big question that arises is who will be the winner and successor of miss south africa.
According Osmel sousa, former model and actor, who is also considered the ‘Czar of Beauty’, five would be the possible finalists of the contest:
- Daniela Nicolás – chili
- Ivonne Cerdas – Costa Rica
- Carmen Jaramillo – Panama
- Andrea Meza – Mexico
- Estefanía Soto Torres – Puerto Rico.
How to vote for Miss Universe 2021?
If you want to help your favorite contestant in her application for the Miss Universe 2021 crown, follow these steps:
- Download the app Miss Universe Official in this LINK
- Enter the tab delegates
- Find the option of your preference and vote
Who won the last Miss Universe?
The current beauty queen is the South African Zozibini Tunzi from SA. Officially, he holds the longest reign to date. She was chosen for her astonishing beauty, intelligence, wit, charisma, and compassion. Now he will be the one who crowns his successor for the next period.
Miss Universe 2021, latest news:
.
