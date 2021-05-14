Miss Universe 2021 reaches its 69th edition and will be at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida, United States. Since that time, the 74 participants They are showing the best of their personalities, skills and their charisma. Only one will be crowned the next beauty queen.

In order not to miss the details, the event organizers They will hold a preliminary parade this Friday, May 14. Meanwhile, some of the young women are emerging as the most likely to obtain the title of the ‘most beautiful in the universe’.

Janick Maceta is the representative of Peru that will compete with a view to being the next successor to Zozibini Tunzi. Find out here the details of the preamble of the official event.

When is the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021?

The preliminary parade of the biggest beauty pageant on the planet is this Friday May 14 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, United States.

Miss Universe 2021: preliminary date

Miss Universe 2021 in her edition 69 It will be next Sunday, May 16, but with reasons to refine all the details A catwalk will be held this Friday, May 14, as a prelude to the official event.

Miss Universe 2021: preliminary time

The preliminary you can see this Friday 14 from 6:00 pm (time in Peru) on the official Miss Universe YouTube channel.

Mexico, Colombia and Bolivia: 6.00 pm

Venezuela 7.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay: 8.00 pm

On which channel will the preliminary of Miss Universe 2021 be broadcast?

The previous modeling will be transmitted LIVE Y LIVE on the official channel of Miss Universe in Youtube.

Who are the candidates for Miss Universe 2021?

Albania – Paula Mehmetukaj

Argentina – Alina Luz Akselrad

Armenia – Monika Grigoryan

Aruba – Helen Hernandez

Australia – Maria Thattil

Bahamas – Shauntae Miller

Barbados – Hillary-Ann Williams

Belgium – Dhenia Covens

Belize – Iris Salguero

Bolivia – Lenka Nemer

Brazil – Julia Gama

British Virgin Islands – Shabree Frett

Bulgaria – Radinela Chusheva

Cambodia – Sarita Reth

Cameroon – Kossinda Angele

Canada – Nova Stevens

Cayman Islands – Mariah Tibbetts

Chile – Daniela Nicolás

China – Jiaxin Sun

Colombia – Laura Victoria Olascuaga

Costa Rica – Ivonne Cerdas

Croatia – Mirna Naiia Maric

Curacao – Chantal Wiertz

Czech Republic – Klára Vavrušková

Denmark – Amanda Petri

Dominican Republic – Kímberly Jiménez

Ecuador – Leyla Espinoza Calvache

El Salvador – Vanessa Velásquez

Finland – Viivi Altonen

France – Amandine Petit

Ghana – Chelsea Tayui

United Kingdom – Jeanette Akua

Haiti – Eden Berandoive

Honduras – Cecilia Rossell

Iceland – Elísabet Hulda Snorradóttir

India – Adline Castelino

Indonesia – Ayu Maulida Putri

Ireland – Nadia Sayers

Israel – Tehila Levi

Italy – Viviana Vizzini

Jamaica – Miqueal-Symone Williams

Japan – Aisha Harumi Tochigi

Kazakhstan -Kamila Serikbai

South Korea – Hari Park

Kosovo – Blerta Veseli

Laos – Christina Lasasimma

Malaysia – Francisca Luhong James

Malta – Anthea Zammit

Mauritius – Vandana Jeetah

Mexico – Andrea Meza

Burma – Thuzar Wint Lwin

Nepal – Anshika Sharma

Netherlands – Denise Speelman

Nicaragua – Ana Marcelo

Norway – Sunniva Frigstad

Panama – Carmen Jaramillo

Paraguay – Vanessa Castro Guillén

Peru – Janick Maceta Del Castillo

Philippines – Rabiya Mateo

Poland – Natalia Piguła

Portugal – Cristiana Silva

Puerto Rico – Estefanía Soto

Romania – Bianca Lorena Tirsin

Russia – Alina Sanko

Singapore – Bernadette Belle Ong

Slovakia – Natália Hoštáková

South Africa – Natasha Joubert

Spain – Andrea Martínez

Thailand – Amanda Obdam

Ukraine – Yelyzaveta Yastremska

Uruguay – Lola de los Santos

United States – Asya Branch

Venezuela – Mariángel Villasmil

Vietnam – Nguyễn Trần Khánh Vân

Who are the favorites for Miss Universe 2021?

In a year marked by the pandemic, in which the beauty contest is held again after a brief pause, the big question that arises is who will be the winner and successor of miss south africa.

According Osmel sousa, former model and actor, who is also considered the ‘Czar of Beauty’, five would be the possible finalists of the contest:

Daniela Nicolás – chili

Ivonne Cerdas – Costa Rica

Carmen Jaramillo – Panama

Andrea Meza – Mexico

Estefanía Soto Torres – Puerto Rico.

How to vote for Miss Universe 2021?

If you want to help your favorite contestant in her application for the Miss Universe 2021 crown, follow these steps:

Miss Universe Official in this Download the appin this LINK

Enter the tab delegates

Find the option of your preference and vote

Who won the last Miss Universe?

The current beauty queen is the South African Zozibini Tunzi from SA. Officially, he holds the longest reign to date. She was chosen for her astonishing beauty, intelligence, wit, charisma, and compassion. Now he will be the one who crowns his successor for the next period.