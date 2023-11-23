Miss Teen Universe is about to crown its new beauty queen. This year, the Peruvian candidate is Kyara Villanella Fujimori and she will give her all to take the crown of the competition. The daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito will walk down the catwalk in the various presentations that she will make with the candidates in Colombia, the country where the contest is held. From the beginning, the teenager was named one of the most popular. In this note we tell you more about how to see her participation in the final gala.

Kyara Villanella in the Miss Teen Universe: when does it start?

The competition of Miss Teen Universe 2023 It already started on November 20 and the grand final will be this Sunday, November 26.

Miss Teen Universe 2023: where to watch the youth beauty pageant?

All the activities carried out during the contest are published on the official social networks of the event. Miss Teen Universe; However, the platform on which the final can be seen has not yet been announced, but it is most likely due to Youtube.

Miss Teen Universe: schedules

Although it is known that The final will be on November 26, the times in which it can be seen have not yet been announced; However, it is expected that they will soon provide all the complete information so that followers can encourage their candidates.

Who are the favorites of Miss Teen 2023?

In October, the Miss Teen Universe 2023 announced the most popular candidates of the contest, they are the representatives Kyara Villanella, from Peru; Palesa Motsewetsho, from Botswana; and the candidate from India, Trishna Ray. The young women are positioned in the top 3 of said category.

Miss Teen Universe. Photo: Instagram

Miss Teen Universe 2023 candidates