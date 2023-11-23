Nothing is missing to meet the winner of the Miss Teen Universe 2023. This year’s Peruvian candidate is the young Kyara Villanella.
Miss Teen Universe is about to crown its new beauty queen. This year, the Peruvian candidate is Kyara Villanella Fujimori and she will give her all to take the crown of the competition. The daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito will walk down the catwalk in the various presentations that she will make with the candidates in Colombia, the country where the contest is held. From the beginning, the teenager was named one of the most popular. In this note we tell you more about how to see her participation in the final gala.
Kyara Villanella in the Miss Teen Universe: when does it start?
The competition of Miss Teen Universe 2023 It already started on November 20 and the grand final will be this Sunday, November 26.
Miss Teen Universe 2023: where to watch the youth beauty pageant?
All the activities carried out during the contest are published on the official social networks of the event. Miss Teen Universe; However, the platform on which the final can be seen has not yet been announced, but it is most likely due to Youtube.
Miss Teen Universe: schedules
Although it is known that The final will be on November 26, the times in which it can be seen have not yet been announced; However, it is expected that they will soon provide all the complete information so that followers can encourage their candidates.
Who are the favorites of Miss Teen 2023?
In October, the Miss Teen Universe 2023 announced the most popular candidates of the contest, they are the representatives Kyara Villanella, from Peru; Palesa Motsewetsho, from Botswana; and the candidate from India, Trishna Ray. The young women are positioned in the top 3 of said category.
Miss Teen Universe.
Miss Teen Universe 2023 candidates
- Miss Teen Universe Bolivia – Nicole Jiménez Alba
- Miss Teen Universe Botswana – Palesa Motsewetsho
- Miss Teen Universe South Africa – Malwandla Ohana Sithole
- Miss Teen Universe Spain -Sorsha De Luca
- Miss Teen Universe Colombia – Mariana Ramon
- Miss Teen Universe Peru – Kyara Villanella
- Miss Teen Universe Guatemala – Fátima Aragón
- Miss Teen Universe India – Trishna Ray
- Miss Teen Universe Brazil – Julia Araújo Silveira
- Miss Teen Universe Puerto Rico – Diann Reyes
- Miss Teen Universe Honduras – Jhary Velásquez
- Miss Teen Universe Namibia – Innocentia Mukubi
- Miss Teen Universe Cuba – Lynette Arce-García
- Miss Teen Universe Mexico – Pao Vafu
- Miss Teen Universe Philippines – Maria Socorro Aspe
- Miss Teen Universe Costa Rica – Alana Montoya
- Miss Teen Universe Venezuela – Verónica Maurera
- Miss Teen Universe Africa – Wilita Lee
- Miss Teen Universe Jamaica – Makeda Magasha James
- Miss Teen Universe Liberia – Harmonica
- Miss Teen Universe Zimbabwe – Ulothando Owami Ndlovu
- Miss Teen Universe United Kingdom – Genevieve Ndulue
- Miss Teen Universe Indonesia – Carissa Muten
- Miss Teen Universe Dominican Republic – Rosaura Lorena Madera Esteban
- Miss Teen Universe Panama – Reychel Yessibel Lobo Rodríguez
