Kyara Villanella, 16 years old, has been participating in the Miss Teen Universe 2023, the beauty pageant that brings together teenagers from various countries around the world. She was crowned Miss Teen Universe in April of this year on the program ‘Mande qué mande’ and, just on November 20, she traveled to Colombia to compete in the international pageant. She has demonstrated her charisma and command of English in different activities and parades. In addition, Keiko Fujimori’s daughter has already won the award for best catwalk and is now going for the final crown.

Miss Teen Universe: when and what time is the final of the beauty pageant?

As can be seen in the organization’s networks Miss Teen Universethe final will be this Saturday, November 25 and the contest will start at 7 pm (Peru and Colombia time). If you don’t want to miss all the incidents, watch the minute by minute of the contest here.

