The ex-participant of Miss Peru La PreMía Loveday, will be the Peruvian candidate who will seek to win the Miss Teen World crown that will take place this year.

the young Mia Loveday was chosen last Friday, February 24, as the new Miss Teen World Peru 2023. The 15-year-old Peruvian will represent our country in the international pageant Miss Teen World 2023 which will be held this year in El Salvador, and whose current queen is the Dominican Republic model Mariona Juncosa. As you remember, Mía was part of Miss Peru La Pre and won along with Kyara Villanella, Alondra Huarac and Gaela Barraza.

Mía Loveday was crowned as Miss Teen Peru 2023

On their social networks, Mia Loveday shared the moment in which she was named as the new Peruvian representative for Miss Teen World 2023. In the photo shared on her Instagram account, she can be seen receiving the crown from the hand of Jessica Newton and Francisco Cortéz, organizer of the international contest.

“Miss Teen World Peru: Thank you very much for this opportunity, I am very proud to be able to represent Peru“Was the text that accompanies the snapshot published on networks, where he also showed his gratitude to those who were part of his journey until his recognition.

Who is Mia Loveday?

Mia Loveday She is a 15-year-old teenager, her father is Peruvian, while her mother is Peruvian-French. She likes show business, she practices horse riding and loves music. On her Instagram account, she currently has more than 31,800 followers and has published some photos of her passing through Miss Peru La Pre and some moments of her with her fellow contestants.

“I joined the casting of the contest because I thought it was a nice activity, I would never have imagined that I would get this far. During the courses I have realized that a model is more than a pretty face, it carries great responsibility and hard work” , said on one occasion about her participation in La Pre del Miss Peru.

Mia Loveday surprised by speaking in French

At the beginning of 2022, Mía Loveday was presented as one of the participants of Miss Peru La Pre and in an interview she surprised with her ability to speak French. It is known that the mother of the new Miss Teen is Peruvian-French and she may have instilled her language since she was little.

“My name is Mía, I am Peruvian. My father is Peruvian and my mother is French-Peruvian,” she said in the foreign language. “Did you understand everything?” she commented, but already in Spanish.

Users congratulated Mía on her time at Miss Peru La Pre

After being selected as one of the finalists of Miss Peru La Pre, Mia Loveday received dozens of congratulatory messages for her progress in her preparation to represent Peru in beauty pageants.

“For me you were the best of all”, “You are not looking for prominence, delicate and safe”, “I hope you win, many blessings” and “That is the Peruvian beauty”, were some of the comments she received on her Instagram.

Mia Loveday on social networks

The young Peruvian model Mia Loveday She remains active on her social networks such as Instagram, where she has more than 30,000 followers. She often shares photos of her life in the modeling world, her experience in Miss Peru la Pre and also with Kiara Fujimori, Alonda Huarac and Gaela Barraza, with whom she seems to have formed a solid friendship.

Miss Peru La Pre: Marina Mora commented on the triumph of Mía, Kiara, Alondra and Gaela

After revealing the name of the winners of Miss Peru La Pre, various celebrities criticized the result and pointed out that Jessica Newton chose the daughters of famous Peruvians such as Kiara Fujimori, Alondra Huarac and Gaela Barraza for convenience. Besides, there was also Mia Loveday, whom the public considered the “real” winner.

Marina Mora did not remain silent and commented on her point of view. “It is a bad coincidence that the daughters of the media or celebrities were the winners. In a final of a contest, empathy, charisma, talent on the catwalk, diction, body expression, photogenicity, symmetry of the candidate must be rated (…) Everyone must be rated equally, not for the father or for the fame they may have. The truth is, I don’t know what the parameters of Miss Peru La Pre are, ”she told ATV.

Mía Loveday and Gaela Barraza in Miss Peru La Pre

After being named as the winners of Miss Peru La Pre, Mía Loveday and Gaela Barraza were seen together on social networks, making it clear that beyond a rivalry, there is only healthy competition and camaraderie.

Where did Mia Loveday participate?

the young Mia Loveday She was part of Miss Peru La Pre, where she was able to share with Kyara Villanella, Gaela Barraza and Alondra Huarac, who were finalists in the contest. Now, Mía has been chosen as Miss Teen World Peru 2023.

What reign did Mia Loveday get?

The teen model Mia Loveday was recently chosen as Miss Teen World Peru 2023In the snapshot that the youthful beauty queen herself shared, Jessica Newton can be seen placing the crown that consecrates her as the Peruvian representative in Miss Teen World 2023.

How many followers does Mía Love Day have on her Instagram?

The model Mia Loveday She is present on social networks and on her Instagram profile she currently has more than 32,000 followers, who can see her passing through Miss Peru La Pre in her published photographs.