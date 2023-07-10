The driver Valeria Florez is about to compete in the Miss Supranational 2023 contest next Friday, July 14, and will represent Peru together with Stefano Bermellón to win the title of miss and mister at the international level. For this reason, the organization of the contest prepared a top model modeling test, in which the contestants had to develop a catwalk like a fashion brand. Thus, Valeria wore a black dress and glasses accompanied by an impeccable catwalk.

The comments were swift and Peruvians support Valeria. “He’s going to pick up the crown”, “He just broke it”, “Spectacular”, “He’s not leaving it for anyone”, are some of the opinions of users.

How was the reaction of Peruvians to the participation of Valeria Flórez?

The performance of Valeria Florez in the different stages before the final gala of Miss Supranational 2023 has surprised more than one, for this reason, some compatriots on social networks have praised the Peruvian model and host, whom they already see as the possible winner of the beauty pageant.

“What maximum security, Valeria did it impeccably”, “She is the best and bear up. Come on, Okay”, “That woman grabs the microphone and leaves several dry. This woman is totally sure of what she has”, “That’s how you compete, Peru” “Already won”, “Proud of you”highlight some messages on TikTok and Instagram.

