The final of the Miss Russia national beauty pageant has been postponed to the spring of 2021 due to the situation with COVID-19, said Anastasia Belyak, general director of the pageant.

Earlier it was reported that the competition was scheduled for autumn 2020, but the final of the show was postponed twice.

“We plan to hold the next final of the Miss Russia contest in the spring of 2021, so we will be able to return to the usual schedule of the annual work of the contest, and our new winner will be able to participate in international beauty contests,” Belyak quotes “RIA News”…

She added that under the circumstances, there is no guarantee that next year there will be an opportunity to watch the competition offline.

“But what can we say for sure – the final of the competition will take place, and online you will definitely be able to see new finalists and witness the selection of the winner of Miss Russia 2021,” Belyak emphasized.

She also added that the quarantine did not interfere with the casting, the number of applications was not reduced, on the contrary, the girls’ interest in the event this year was increased.

On August 23, it was reported that the winner of the competition “Mrs. Russia – 2020” was a mother of many children from the Nizhny Novgorod region, Daria Ivanova.