The 71st edition of Miss World takes place today, March 9, from the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai, India, and marks another year of the longest-running beauty pageant. In total, 120 models representing their country remain in Asia since February 18 to participate in the preliminary rounds and represent their countries.

Within the group, Puerto Rican Elena Rivera, 20, stood out. She is in her final year of studies in Marketing, with aspirations of developing her vintage clothing business. At the same time, she continues her career as a professional model. Rivera was considered one of the main candidates to win the distinguished blue crown and the title of Miss World 2024; However, she was eliminated. Next, we will tell you which candidate was in the top.

What top was Elena Rivera in?

The representative of Puerto Rico, Elena Rivera, was in the top 40so she was one of the 6 Latin American candidates to come close to winning the crown.

Who is the representative of Puerto Rico?

According to the data found on the pageant page, Elena Rivera She is a 20-year-old student, she is 1.75 m tall and is finishing her degree in Marketing. In addition, Elena combines her career with modeling and her hobbies such as volleyball and dancing.

Who will hand over the crown in 2024?

In 2021, Karolina Bielawska, originally from Poland, won the title of Miss World in the recent edition of the event held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As part of her duties, she will be in charge of placing the crown on the successor to the title in the Miss World 2024 pageant.

How many stages will Miss World 2024 have?

Personal evaluation: The judges conduct one-on-one evaluations to analyze the integrity, idiosyncrasies and hobbies of each contestant. Community Commitment: essential part of the contest where the contestants present and highlight their involvement and contributions to social or humanitarian projects. Skill display: Applicants are given the opportunity to show their skills in artistic areas such as musical instruments, singing or dancing. Top Model Fashion Competition: The candidates' ability on the catwalk is judged, focusing on their grace and distinction during a fashion show event.

How to vote in Miss World 2024?

Support your favorite candidate with your vote, following these steps:

Download the MobStar app, the official partner of the event, accessible on Android and iOS devices. Sign up to MobStar Find the representative of your choice and support all their publications with a 'like'. This voting method applies uniformly to all 120 participants.

How many times was the contest postponed?

Initially scheduled for 2023 in the Arab Emirates, the event has undergone multiple alterations, both in its location and its calendar. The leader of the entity, Julia Morley, announced in June that the venue of the event would be changed to India, initially scheduling it for December 9. However, the date was first postponed to December 16 and later postponed once again, so it was definitively established for March 9, 2024.

