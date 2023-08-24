Everything is ready for the election of Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023! Miss Ashley Cariño will deliver the crown to the most beautiful woman of this year, which will allow her to be the island’s representative in the most important beauty pageant on the planet. The Antillean country is one of the most outstanding in the competitions, not in vain they have several victories to their credit in different international competitions. This August 24, the name of the most beautiful woman in the country will be known. Follow LIVE the incidents of the great event.

Ashley Cariño, Miss Puerto Rico 2022, will deliver the crown on the great final night of Miss Universe Puerto Rico. Photo: MUPR/Instagram



Date and time of Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023

The Miss Universe Puerto Rico will take place this Thursday, August 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This is the contest schedule according to your country:

United States: 8:00 p.m. (ET)

Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Honduras: 6.00 pm

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Chile, Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: 7.00 pm

Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023: where to see the beauty pageant?

You can enjoy the transmission of the beauty contest through the signal ofwapa.tvso it will only suffice to enter the followingLINKto seeLIVEthe contest.

Miss Sideburns 2023 receives an award during the night of the preliminary. Photo: Miss Universe PR

Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023: this was the preliminary

the contest Miss Universe Puerto Rico He held a preliminary gala in which the participants paraded in bathing suits, evening dresses and, in addition, it was possible to learn a little more about them. This was one of the moments before the final night of August 24.

The favorites of Miss Puerto Rico 2023, according to missologists

In an interview for NotiCentro, the missologists José Castro “el Tío de las Reinas” and John Alicea shared their five favorite candidates for the great final night. They highlighted the evolution that all the participants have had in recent months.

Alicea said that the representatives of Patillas, Rio Grande, Isabela, Cayey and San Lorenzo.

Favorites in Miss Puerto Rico, by John Alicea. Photo: youTube capture/John Alicea TV

While ‘the Uncle of the Queens’ considers as favorites Patillas, Rio Grande, Isabela, Toa Baja and San Lorenzo.

Favorites of Miss Puerto Rico 2023, for ‘the Uncle of the Queens’. Photo: Capture YouTube/John Alicea Tv

