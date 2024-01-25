An unexpected turn. The official ceremony to choose The national representative for Miss Universe is just around the corner, and after many rumors from fans of the pageant, Jessica Newton came out to deny them one by one. She assured that they will seek to return the contest to its beginnings: that it be held in a convention center with the presence of the public. What else did the president of Miss Peru say? We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Jessica Newton say about the future of Miss Peru?

Through a dynamic of questions and answers in your official Instagram accountJessica assured that she and her organization seek for Miss Peru 2024 to be held as an official event.

“Lutty and Almendra Castillo are already seeing the final details of the venue, but God willing we will return to the stage with an audience and I would love to have Carlos Aydán with me,” he wrote on the social network.

Jessica Newton is spending her holidays in Andorra. Photo: Instagram / Jessica Newton

Will Miss Universe be held in Peru?

The owner of Miss Peru He said that he had a meeting with the Ministry of Tourism and Promperú in order to bring the Grand Slam pageants to the country: Miss Universe and Miss Grand International. This action would benefit trade, tourism and investments for Peru.

“I think our country has a lot to show the world. Not only in terms of tourism, but also on a gastronomic and cultural level. We are a more than interesting proposal. (…) I consider that this (insecurity) is going to be one of the issues that we are going to raise, but it is also true that other countries that have had complicated circumstances have hosted enormous events (…). I believe that that is not an impediment,” he declared to RPP.

