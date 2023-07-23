Jennifer Barrantes she could not conclude her reign as miss Peru World 2022, after being crowned as successor to Paula Montes, on October 25. Now, the beauty queen has just been stripped of the title, according to the Miss World Peru organization, directed by Ernesto ‘Tito’ Paz, who in turn has the Miss Earth Peru, Señora Peru and Mister World Peru franchises. However, the Pucallpina model presented her defenses in which she shows serious irregularities. Furthermore, the incoming queen, Lucía Arellano (miss Loreto 2022)is linked to a complaint for corruption within the beauty pageant.

Why did they take the crown from ‘Jenn’ Barrantes?

The Miss Peru Mundo organization, in its statement published on July 20, on Instagram, reported that Jennifer Barrantes Rojas she breached her obligations as queen-elect and, therefore, affected the image and prestige of the Miss World Peru franchise.

“In recent months, he has not had the necessary time to prepare for the contest and he has not complied with official and social work commitments. Our organization requires a committed representativea, since holding a national title like Miss World Peru, It’s not just attending an international competitionbut to comply with the obligations towards the national organization during the time of his reign and a miss with an active and present image is required ”, reads the publication.

In this sense, he informed that the title would pass to Lucía Arellano, miss Loreto 2020who was the second finalist (virreina) in Miss World Peru 2022. In this regard, the first finalist was Gianella Paz Pachecowho represented Peru in Miss Earth 2022.

‘Jenn’ Barrantes accuses the Miss Peru World organization

After what was said by the Miss Peru Mundo organization, the ousted queen Jennifer Barrantes published, on July 21, an extensive statement in which she blamed the owner of the franchise, Angel Ernesto Paz Levarattoof “tarnishing his honor in a capricious manner” and denounced the lack of support from the organization on three important points:

Not receiving the official crown: After three months of waiting, ‘Jenn’ Barrantes bought her own crown. Later, the organization sent her her official letter, but later they took it away to give it to Rossina Tapia, Mrs. Peru 2023.

After three months of waiting, ‘Jenn’ Barrantes bought her own crown. Later, the organization sent her her official letter, but later they took it away to give it to Rossina Tapia, Mrs. Peru 2023. Your preparation was not fulfilled : Jennifer Barrantes affirms that she paid out of her pocket for her classes in public speaking, English, catwalk, makeup, among others.

: Jennifer Barrantes affirms that she paid out of her pocket for her classes in public speaking, English, catwalk, makeup, among others. Difficulty working with other professionals. The Miss Peru World organization would have obstructed ‘Jenn’ Barrantes from hiring experienced professionals in photography, makeup, and hairstyles for beauty queens in order to create digital content for their social networks.

Finally, Jennifer Barrantes Rojas threatened to take legal action, in addition to revealing other irregularities within the organization of Miss World Peru.

Who is the new Miss World Peru 2022?

The new one Miss World Peru 2022, Lucía Arellano, 28 years old, studies International Business in the United States, and has experience in beauty pageants: she was in the top 6 of Miss Peru Universe 2018 (the winner was Romina Lozano). As Miss Peru World 2022, she will wear the national band in the 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, which will take place in India on December 9.

The beauty queens Olga Zumarán (Miss Peru Universe 1978), Cristabel Uriarte (Miss World Peru Lima North 2022) and Rebecca Rodas Frech (Miss World Peru Italy-Europe 2022 candidate) celebrated the appointment of the new queen.

What controversy surrounds the new Miss Peru World?

In September 2022, before the election of Miss World Peru 2022, ‘Magaly TV, the firm’ filed the complaint made by Juan Carlos Iglesias, ex-husband of Silvia Cornejo (Miss Peru World 2006). He, in his capacity as a member of Miss Peru World, warned that there was a mafia that sold the titles of the beauty pageants that the organization led by ‘Tito’ Paz managed.

“’Tito’ had handled the crown with Miss Loreto. Practically, he had auctioned off the crown to the highest bidder, like the Miss World crown had been bought from the candidate Lucía Arellano”he expressed.

For his part, the defendant rejected the accusation and pointed out that the fault lay with his regional directors and that the case had been prosecuted. “My lawyers have filed a claim for damages for defamation,” he told the Magaly Medina program.

What does Lucía Arellano publish on her social networks?

Miss Peru World 2022, Lucia ArellanoShe remains active on her social networks. Thus, on her Instagram account, the 28-year-old Peruvian model shares content from her work as a beauty queen. You can see some photographs of some of her modeling sessions. In addition, some snapshots of the social work that she accompanies her during her reign.