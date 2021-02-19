On February 18, Jessica Newton used her Instagram stories to publicly denounce the harassment suffered by a participant of the Miss Peru The Pre.

The director of Miss Peru indicated that the victim, who is a minor, and her parents are mortified by the repeated unseemly proposals that the young woman is receiving through her profile, so she requested their help to expose the harasser.

“Not everything that appears on the internet is sold and they should have something called ‘respect’,” Jessica Newton rebuked the stalker, who uses the name Mario G. in his profile. The businesswoman also exposed the captures of the messages that this sent offering money.

Similarly, through a telephone conversation with La República, Jessica Newton indicated that this would not be an isolated case. “It has happened to several girls,” he said.

An aggravating factor in the complaint made is that Miss Peru La Pre is a contest aimed at underage applicants.

“As they are from La Pre, they are [chicas] for 13 years, “said Newton, who did not hesitate to describe the harassment suffered by the participants as ‘disgusting’.

In that sense, he affirmed that it has been chosen to block profiles that make this type of proposal, not without first publicly exposing the harassers.

What to do if you suffer from harassment on social networks?

Harassed people can report their case through the Virtual Harassment Alert platform here.

The data they provide will be confidential, and as indicated by Law No. 29733, they will not be disclosed under any circumstances.

