On September 20, the Miss Peru organization, led by Jessica Newton, published on its official account on Instagram the 10 typical costumes that were selected after being presented the day before through an episode on the YouTube channel of the contest. beauty.

Of the 26 participating candidates, the 10 most impressive costumes were selected, and of these the public will have the option to vote for the five of their choice that will be used by the queens in the different international competitions.

Ariana Coll, Miss Lima West 2021

The beauty queen said that she worked together with designer Engells Meléndez Ruiz to recreate a suit inspired by the Peruvian sea and its riches.

“The suit reflects the beauty of the Peruvian sea, its colors and the importance of everything it brings us” , said Miss Lima West 2021.

Yarik Coba, Miss Cajamarca 2021

Yarik Jhanela Moraci Coba Jara wore an allegorical suit made by designer Pedro Arévalo that represents the daughter of the Sun god.

Lecina De Moura, Miss Mother of God 2021

The paucar, a small bird typical of the tropics, served as inspiration for the designer Beto Pinedo to create the suit The mighty paucar, that Miss Madre de Dios 2021 wore. “As a child I spent hours observing how detailed they are when making their nests high up in the trees,” Lecina De Moura commented on Instagram.

The powerful Paucar, was called the suit of Lecina De Moura, Miss Madre de Dios 2021. Photo: Miss Peru / Facebook

Yessenia Rochabrun, Miss Lima North 2021

The suit created by Juan Carlos Colina is inspired by the Cuchimilcos, clay figurines belonging to the Chancay culture, found in the sandbanks of Ancón. It also alludes to the Marinera, a typical dance, Cultural Heritage of the Nation.

Dyanella Salas, Miss Cusco 2021

The suit designed by Will Solomon represents the Goddess of the Inca trilogy, which refers to the condor, the puma and the snake , the three most important animals in the Inca worldview for representing heaven, earth and the underworld.

Camila Lince, Miss Tacna 2021

“The tacneño loves Peru, idolizes his country,” commented the beauty queen, about the typical costume that the designer Ricardo Miguel Davila Cherres created and which is called Tacna heroica.

Tacna heroica, the suit worn by Camila Lince, Miss Tacna 2021, was called. Photo: Miss Peru / Facebook

Diana Sánchez, Miss San Martín 2021

“I am very happy to have worn this beautiful costume of the Orchid, a representative flower of San Martín” , commented Diana Sánchez, about the work of the designers Angie Garzal and Bill Art.

The orchid inspired the costume worn by Diana Sánchez, Miss San Martín 2021. Photo: Miss Peru / Facebook

María Luisa Grosso, Miss Lambayeque 2021

“I am proud to represent the Sierra de mi tierra Ferreñafe, its colors and its spectacular Incahuasi and Cañaris fabrics” , said Malú Grosso Zamora, about the suit created by Jaguar Cotrina.

Incahuasi and Cañaris fabrics inspired the costume worn by María Luisa Grosso, Miss Lambayeque 2021. Photo: Miss Peru / Facebook

Rita Zuazo, Miss Piura 2021

Made by designer John Coronado, the allegorical costume worn by Rita Zuazo, Miss Piura, is inspired by the Venus de Frías, from the Vicús culture.

Miss Piura 2021, Rita Zuazo. Photo: Capture Miss Peru / YouTube

Danna Casimiro, Miss Ucayali 2021

Queen Yacumama, It is called the allegorical costume used by the Ucayali representative, a piece created by Jaguar Cotrina in honor of the Yacumama, the queen of all the snakes of America and whose name means Madre del Agua (from Quechua yaku, water and mama, mother).

The Yacumama inspired the costume worn by Danna Casimiro, Miss Ucayali 2021. Photo: Miss Peru / Facebook