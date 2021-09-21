On September 20, the Miss Peru organization, led by Jessica Newton, published on its official account on Instagram the 10 typical costumes that were selected after being presented the day before through an episode on the YouTube channel of the contest. beauty.
Of the 26 participating candidates, the 10 most impressive costumes were selected, and of these the public will have the option to vote for the five of their choice that will be used by the queens in the different international competitions.
Ariana Coll, Miss Lima West 2021
The beauty queen said that she worked together with designer Engells Meléndez Ruiz to recreate a suit inspired by the Peruvian sea and its riches.
“The suit reflects the beauty of the Peruvian sea, its colors and the importance of everything it brings us”, said Miss Lima West 2021.
Yarik Coba, Miss Cajamarca 2021
Yarik Jhanela Moraci Coba Jara wore an allegorical suit made by designer Pedro Arévalo that represents the daughter of the Sun god.
Lecina De Moura, Miss Mother of God 2021
The paucar, a small bird typical of the tropics, served as inspiration for the designer Beto Pinedo to create the suit The mighty paucar, that Miss Madre de Dios 2021 wore. “As a child I spent hours observing how detailed they are when making their nests high up in the trees,” Lecina De Moura commented on Instagram.
Yessenia Rochabrun, Miss Lima North 2021
The suit created by Juan Carlos Colina is inspired by the Cuchimilcos, clay figurines belonging to the Chancay culture, found in the sandbanks of Ancón. It also alludes to the Marinera, a typical dance, Cultural Heritage of the Nation.
Dyanella Salas, Miss Cusco 2021
The suit designed by Will Solomon represents the Goddess of the Inca trilogy, which refers to the condor, the puma and the snake, the three most important animals in the Inca worldview for representing heaven, earth and the underworld.
Camila Lince, Miss Tacna 2021
“The tacneño loves Peru, idolizes his country,” commented the beauty queen, about the typical costume that the designer Ricardo Miguel Davila Cherres created and which is called Tacna heroica.
Diana Sánchez, Miss San Martín 2021
“I am very happy to have worn this beautiful costume of the Orchid, a representative flower of San Martín”, commented Diana Sánchez, about the work of the designers Angie Garzal and Bill Art.
María Luisa Grosso, Miss Lambayeque 2021
“I am proud to represent the Sierra de mi tierra Ferreñafe, its colors and its spectacular Incahuasi and Cañaris fabrics”, said Malú Grosso Zamora, about the suit created by Jaguar Cotrina.
Rita Zuazo, Miss Piura 2021
Made by designer John Coronado, the allegorical costume worn by Rita Zuazo, Miss Piura, is inspired by the Venus de Frías, from the Vicús culture.
Danna Casimiro, Miss Ucayali 2021
Queen Yacumama, It is called the allegorical costume used by the Ucayali representative, a piece created by Jaguar Cotrina in honor of the Yacumama, the queen of all the snakes of America and whose name means Madre del Agua (from Quechua yaku, water and mama, mother).
