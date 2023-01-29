Will Luciana Fuster be there? The businesswoman Jessica Newton announced happily that Miss Peru 2023 will be broadcast again by the reality show “This is war.”

The organizer of Miss Peru, Jessica Newton, used his social networks to answer some of the questions that his followers asked him. In one of these, a user asked him if the beauty pageant would be broadcast again by the América TV signal, since, in its most recent edition, the contest was carried out in the reality show “This is war”, something that It had never been done before because it’s usually done in a stand-alone program.

Miss Peru will be broadcast again by “EEG”

Jessica Newton confirmed in her Instagram stories that Miss Peru will be broadcast on channel 4 during the program “This is war”, because, as she herself assured, there is already an agreement with the head of the producer of the well-known reality competition for the transmission Live.

Jessica Newton stated that "EEG" will broadcast Miss Peru.

“This year it will also be broadcast live. I am grateful and happy with América Televisión, we had a wonderful stage and all of Peru was able to see us live with a great rating and yes, we already have an agreement for this year with Mariana Ramírez del Villar“, wrote.

Jessica Newton praises Luciana Fuster and her application for Miss Peru

After Luciana Fuster announced her desire to participate in Miss Peru, the businesswoman Jessica Newton could not stop commenting on the possibility that the member of “This is war” participate in the beauty pageant that will look for our new representative for Miss Universe .

“I think she’s a gorgeous girl, but the decision is up to her. We got together before the pandemic and, when she’s ready to go for one of the crowns, the doors of Miss Peru will be open for her. The competition is tough.” , commented to “America shows”.

Jessica Newton responds to those who ask for her departure from Miss Peru

After the performance of Alessia Rovegno In Miss Unniverso 2022, many users asked in networks that Jessica Newton leave the Miss Peru organization and give it to Janick Maceta. Given this, the businesswoman came out to respond to her detractors.

“For all those who want to buy the franchise, so far I have not received any formal offer. I am always open, it is a business, but I am the owner, ”she said in the video.