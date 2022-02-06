Every year the Miss Peru adds new young women to its ranks to prepare them so that they can represent Peru in Miss Universe and in various tournaments around the world. This 2022, for example, the beauty pageant headed by Jessica Newton will feature the daughters of various celebrities and politicians, including Gaela Barraza, Kyara Villanella, Alondra Huarac and possibly Alessia Rovegno.

Through their respective social networks, the heiresses of Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza, Keiko Fujimori, Nilver Huarac and Bárbara Cayo have been quite enthusiastic about the possibility of becoming beauty queens. Learn more about her foray into modeling in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Jessica Newton spoke about the admission of Solana Costa, Miss Teen World 2021, to Esto es Habacilar

alessia rovegno

On Thursday, February 3, Jessica Newton caused an uproar by hinting that Alessia Rovegno would compete in Miss Peru 2022. “Sometimes, the best decisions are the most difficult to make. Loved meeting you Alessia Rovegno!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her posing next to the model.

Later, she shared in her stories a post from the Reynas Perú page, in which it was pointed out that, although “there is nothing confirmed about the participation” of the young woman, “they hope to see her with the band from Peru”.

Jessica Newton happy to meet Alessia Rovegno. Photo: Instagram

Gaela Barraza

On the other hand, it was confirmed that Gaela Barraza, daughter of Carlos “Tomate” Barraza, entered the Miss Peru academy to prepare as a beauty pageant candidate.

Through his official Instagram, the singer expressed: “My Gaela will start her participation in Miss Peru La Pre de Jessica Newton and Professor Aldo Lescano, from Aldos Gym Peru, will be in charge of his physical preparation”.

Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza affirms that his daughter will participate in Miss Peru La Pre. Photo: Instagram / Carlos Barraza

Kyara Villanella

Like Gaela, Kyara Villanella, eldest daughter of Keiko Fujimori, joined Miss Peru La Pre. Jessica Newton confirmed the young woman’s entry of hers by sharing a photo with her on Instagram to say, “Welcome.”

Kyara Villanella entered Miss Peru La Pre. Photo: Instagram/Jessica Newton

Huarac Skylark

Finally, Alondra Huárac announced in January 2022 that she was encouraged to join the training of Miss Peru La Pre.

“I was encouraged by having presented myself at Miss Huánuco. I liked the atmosphere, the adrenaline, those nerves, those fears, I turned it into a strength. Fear can be a weakness, but —if we know how to use fear for something better— it will become your strength and that is what I like: catwalks and conveying to people a message that I want to give”, he explained. Nílver Huarac’s daughter in an interview with La República.