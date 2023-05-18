There’s nothing left! This May 18 will be known to the new Miss Peru 2023. For the second consecutive year, the coronation will take place on the set of “This is war”, where 19 candidates willing to become the successor to Alessia Rovegno will arrive. This year, the contest has had a great variation, since the participation of married, divorced, pregnant and women with children has been allowed. Here are the contenders for the crown who will give their best on the catwalk.

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Peru 2023: Miss Callao withdraws from the beauty pageant for health: “I was in an emergency”

Gianella Razuri

She is a popular Peruvian model and tiktoker. She is the mother of a girl and studies Fashion Design. Her name gained popularity in the Peruvian show business having maintained a relationship with Sebastián Lizarzaburu. The model does not have a great command of English, so she asked that her conversation with the jury be in Spanish.

Gianella Razuri is a candidate for Miss Peru. Photo: Instagram

Clarisse Uribe

The model is from Chincha, she is 24 years old and studies Business Administration. She took the title of Miss Peru World in 2018 and traveled to China to participate in the international pageant; however, she failed to break into the top 30.

Clarisse Uribe comes “prepared, more mature and more convinced to know what the goal is.” Photo: @clarisseuribe/Instagram

Nathaly Terrones

She is a 22-year-old surgeon and volunteer firefighter. She is in a relationship with ‘Pacho’ Rodríguez, a member of “Esto es guerra”. Likewise, many have highlighted her obvious resemblance to Janick Maceta.

Nathaly Terrones is a surgeon, volunteer firefighter and model by profession. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

nathaly lopez

The model was born in Moquegua, but spent her childhood and lived in Arequipa for many years. She traveled to Lima to study Interior Design. Also, she started a family and is the mother of a child.

Nathaly López is one of the candidates for Miss Peru. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Miss Peru 2023: this was the presentation parade of the 19 candidates who will compete for the crown

Alice Pacheco

She represents the city of Cusco, she is 26 years old, she is an accountant and lives in the Convention. She speaks two languages: Spanish and Quechua. She has experience participating in Miss Teen, Miss Cusco Tourism, Miss Bodybuilding, among others.

Miss Peru Cusco is Alicia Pacheco. Photo: Instagram

luana silva

The candidate represents Cajamarca and is 25 years old. It is the first time that she has participated in a national beauty contest: “I started at the age of 15 in my region, a contest because, despite the fact that all my life it has attracted my attention, I consider that I have that life purpose of serving the others and I’ve always wanted to be that beauty queen.

Miss Peru Cajamarca 2023 is Luana Silva. Photo: Instagram

Krysta Celi

She is a 29-year-old model who represents central Lima: “It is a dream to belong to Miss Peru, it has always been my goal that I have had since I was little. Being Miss Peru allows us to develop and be able to leave a positive mark in Peru”.

Miss Peru Lima Center 2022 is Krysta Celi. Photo: Instagram

Alexandra Balarezo

He is 26 years old and representative of Lima. In addition to being a well-known influencer and working with different brands in the country, her face became popular on the screens as she was linked to Hugo García.

Alezandra Balarezo participates in Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Instagram

Larizza Farfan

She is a 26-year-old model from Piura, who is a police officer by profession and is currently in the last cycle of her Psychology degree.

Larizza Farfán participates in Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Instagram

Lisseth Garcia

The model represents the city of Ayacucho. He has a law degree, has a sports brand and among his favorite hobbies is preparing healthy desserts.

Lisseth García is one of the candidates for Miss Peru 2023.

Suheyn Cipriani

The candidate is 26 years old and is a psychologist by profession. She was internationally recognized for being the first Peruvian to be crowned Miss Eco International 2019. However, she lost the crown when she got pregnant during her reign.

Suheyn Cipriani was crowned Miss Eco International 2019. Photo: Instagram

Alisson Quiroz

The model is from the city of Arequipa and is studying Business Administration, as well as being an athlete. “It has been a fairly complicated process, but a lot of learning, I am very happy to be here. I would love to be an inspiration to other women and age is not an impediment”, she affirmed.

Miss Peru Arequipa is Alisson Quiroz Cerpa. Photo: Instagram

Valeria Moran

The model is a representative of Lima Norte and is 24 years old. It is her first experience in Miss Peru. In addition, she is a graduate in Bank Administration.

Miss Peru Lima North is Valeria Morán Sabaducci. Photo: Instagram

Winnie Zapata

She has been focused on the world of beauty pageants since she was 16 years old. Now, at 25 years old, she represents Jaén in Miss Peru 2023. She is also a student of Administration and International Business. Since the age of 16, she has been following beauty pageants.

Winny Zapata participates in Miss Peru 2023. Photo: Instagram

Maria Fernanda Malca

The model is 22 years old and is studying Industrial Engineering at the University of Piura. She represents Trujillo, from the province of La Libertad. On the other hand, she revealed that she, together with her organization, supported all the victims of the mudslides that fell in our country.

Miss Peru La Libertad is María Fernanda Malca. Photo: Instagram

Darlyz Valderrama

It is the first time that the 21-year-old model has participated in a beauty pageant. With her age, she is positioned among the youngest candidates for Miss Peru 2023.

Nathie Quijano

She is a 20-year-old model and this 2023 is presented as one of the challengers in the Miss Peru 2023 contest: “Women, remember that there is nothing better than working on yourself. An independent woman is a powerful woman because there is no better pillar of stability than an educated, strong and free woman.”

Nathie Quijano is compared to Catriona Gray. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram/ E!

Camila Escribens

It is the third time that Camila Escribens participates in Miss Peru and pursues the dream of taking the crown of the pageant. Her extensive experience has allowed her to position herself among one of the favorites of the beauty contest.

Camila Escribens, from the age of 15 to the present, works for the Elite Miami modeling agency. Photo: Miss Peru / Instagram

Maricielo Limaco

The model Maricielo Limaco is 22 years old and is one of the youngest of Miss Peru 2023. She has experience in beauty pageants, since she was crowned Miss Aucallama in 2021. In addition, she is an administrator by profession.

#Peru #candidates #compete #crown #pageant