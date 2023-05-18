There’s nothing left! This May 18 will be known to the new Miss Peru 2023. For the second consecutive year, the coronation will take place on the set of “This is war”, where 19 candidates willing to become the successor to Alessia Rovegno will arrive. This year, the contest has had a great variation, since the participation of married, divorced, pregnant and women with children has been allowed. Here are the contenders for the crown who will give their best on the catwalk.
Gianella Razuri
She is a popular Peruvian model and tiktoker. She is the mother of a girl and studies Fashion Design. Her name gained popularity in the Peruvian show business having maintained a relationship with Sebastián Lizarzaburu. The model does not have a great command of English, so she asked that her conversation with the jury be in Spanish.
Clarisse Uribe
The model is from Chincha, she is 24 years old and studies Business Administration. She took the title of Miss Peru World in 2018 and traveled to China to participate in the international pageant; however, she failed to break into the top 30.
Nathaly Terrones
She is a 22-year-old surgeon and volunteer firefighter. She is in a relationship with ‘Pacho’ Rodríguez, a member of “Esto es guerra”. Likewise, many have highlighted her obvious resemblance to Janick Maceta.
nathaly lopez
The model was born in Moquegua, but spent her childhood and lived in Arequipa for many years. She traveled to Lima to study Interior Design. Also, she started a family and is the mother of a child.
Alice Pacheco
She represents the city of Cusco, she is 26 years old, she is an accountant and lives in the Convention. She speaks two languages: Spanish and Quechua. She has experience participating in Miss Teen, Miss Cusco Tourism, Miss Bodybuilding, among others.
luana silva
The candidate represents Cajamarca and is 25 years old. It is the first time that she has participated in a national beauty contest: “I started at the age of 15 in my region, a contest because, despite the fact that all my life it has attracted my attention, I consider that I have that life purpose of serving the others and I’ve always wanted to be that beauty queen.
Krysta Celi
She is a 29-year-old model who represents central Lima: “It is a dream to belong to Miss Peru, it has always been my goal that I have had since I was little. Being Miss Peru allows us to develop and be able to leave a positive mark in Peru”.
Alexandra Balarezo
He is 26 years old and representative of Lima. In addition to being a well-known influencer and working with different brands in the country, her face became popular on the screens as she was linked to Hugo García.
Larizza Farfan
She is a 26-year-old model from Piura, who is a police officer by profession and is currently in the last cycle of her Psychology degree.
Lisseth Garcia
The model represents the city of Ayacucho. He has a law degree, has a sports brand and among his favorite hobbies is preparing healthy desserts.
Suheyn Cipriani
The candidate is 26 years old and is a psychologist by profession. She was internationally recognized for being the first Peruvian to be crowned Miss Eco International 2019. However, she lost the crown when she got pregnant during her reign.
Alisson Quiroz
The model is from the city of Arequipa and is studying Business Administration, as well as being an athlete. “It has been a fairly complicated process, but a lot of learning, I am very happy to be here. I would love to be an inspiration to other women and age is not an impediment”, she affirmed.
Valeria Moran
The model is a representative of Lima Norte and is 24 years old. It is her first experience in Miss Peru. In addition, she is a graduate in Bank Administration.
Winnie Zapata
She has been focused on the world of beauty pageants since she was 16 years old. Now, at 25 years old, she represents Jaén in Miss Peru 2023. She is also a student of Administration and International Business. Since the age of 16, she has been following beauty pageants.
Maria Fernanda Malca
The model is 22 years old and is studying Industrial Engineering at the University of Piura. She represents Trujillo, from the province of La Libertad. On the other hand, she revealed that she, together with her organization, supported all the victims of the mudslides that fell in our country.
Darlyz Valderrama
It is the first time that the 21-year-old model has participated in a beauty pageant. With her age, she is positioned among the youngest candidates for Miss Peru 2023.
Nathie Quijano
She is a 20-year-old model and this 2023 is presented as one of the challengers in the Miss Peru 2023 contest: “Women, remember that there is nothing better than working on yourself. An independent woman is a powerful woman because there is no better pillar of stability than an educated, strong and free woman.”
Camila Escribens
It is the third time that Camila Escribens participates in Miss Peru and pursues the dream of taking the crown of the pageant. Her extensive experience has allowed her to position herself among one of the favorites of the beauty contest.
Maricielo Limaco
The model Maricielo Limaco is 22 years old and is one of the youngest of Miss Peru 2023. She has experience in beauty pageants, since she was crowned Miss Aucallama in 2021. In addition, she is an administrator by profession.
