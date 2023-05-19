Alessia Rovegno was chosen in a controversial way in Miss Peru 2022. Many people thought that the model had favoritism for her family, since she gave the impression of lacking preparation to represent our country well. However, she had a good turnout in the Miss Universe 2022, as she reached a surprising top 16 despite the difficulties, such as an unfortunate episode that happened to her dress. This Thursday, May 18, the daughter of Bárbara Cayo was queen for the last time.

The also singer appeared at the Miss Peru 2023. Alessia Rovegno He made his last parade as a Peruvian representative. She wore a beautiful white dress on the set of América TV. “I can’t believe it’s been a year since I was crowned,” she said. “Today you would be transferring the crown and we want to congratulate you because you played a good role,” said Renzo Schuller. Camila Escribens She was the winner of Miss Peru 2023.

