The day came. The final of Miss Peru will take place this May 18 at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time), so we will finally be able to meet the new national representative for the next miss Universe 2023. The contest organized by Jessica Newton will reward the best of its participants, who are fighting by all means to be the brand new successor to Alessia Rovegno and obtain the long-awaited crown that erects whoever wears it as the most beautiful woman in the territory.

When is Miss Peru 2023?

The grand final of Miss Peru 2023 will take place this Thursday, May 18. Said event will capture the attention of thousands of viewers who are anxiously awaiting to know the results of the contest.

We reveal who are the candidates to win the crown of Miss Peru with the most followers on social networks.

What time to see Miss Peru 2023?

The long-awaited beauty contest My Peru 2023 will be seen through a special edition of “This is war”, which will begin at 7:00 pm (Peruvian time)..

Peru: 7.00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Chile: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Where to see Miss Peru 2023?

Miss Peru 2023 can be seen LIVE, for the second consecutive year, through the América TV signal for the entire national territory.

How to watch America LIVE?

To enjoy the sign America TV LIVE You only have to tune in to the following signals:

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13

This Is Guerra will broadcast the final of Miss Peru 2023. Photo: LR

How to watch America TV GO LIVE?

To access América TV LIVE you only have to follow the following steps. As is known, the platform is available on the América TV website.

Enter to https://tvgo.americatv.com.pe/.

Download the América TV GO app on your cell phone and that’s it.

Miss Peru: candidates for the beauty pageant

Gianella Razuri

Clarisse Uribe

Nathaly Terrones

nathaly lopez

Alice Pacheco

luana silva

Krysta Celi

Alexandra Balarezo

Larizza Farfan

Lisseth Garcia

Suheyn Cipriani

Alisson Quiroz

Valeria Moran

Winnie Zapata

Maria Fernanda Malca

Darlyz Valderrama

Nathie Quijano

Camila Writens.

