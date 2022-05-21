Tatiana Calmell is a member of the list of Miss Peru 2022. Jessica Newton already chose the 10 favorites and the 27-year-old has been left inside to the delight of all her fans, that’s why she will have to compete with Alessia Rovegno and Valeria Floreztwo beautiful contestants in the beauty pageant.

In this note, learn more about Tatiana Calmell, one of the young women with the most experience in modeling, since, despite being an actress, she was the center of the spotlight more than 10 years ago, being the image of different brands and magazines related to fashion and beauty.

Model in “Peru next top model”

Tatiana Calmell entered the “Peru next top model” contest at the age of 18, being one of the youngest participants in the contest; however, she had previous experience in the industry. She became one of the favorites in this contest, but she was eliminated after insinuating that Antonio Borges, a Brazilian model who became the jury of the program, touched her improperly in a photo session.

In the midst of harsh comments from the production of the program, the model had to leave her stay and said the following: “I was in a bathing suit and had half a leg in the air. That bothered me quite a bit. I didn’t want this to become a drama but it turned out that way because he has been offended too. I didn’t feel comfortable that he was touching me and the other girls. I do know that he limits me as a model, but he hurt me that they didn’t give me a chance like another contestant. It hurts a lot”.

This February 18, Jessica Newton welcomed Tatiana Calmell to this prestigious contest and the excitement on Instagram was not long in coming, since it was through this platform that her followers learned of the long-awaited announcement: “Thanks to all the who wrote to me proposing to Tatiana Calmell, we met and closed on Friday welcoming Miss Peru”.

Actress in “Princesses”

In 2021, Tatiana Calmell gave life to the character ‘Danielle’, who was inspired by Cinderella, for the teen telenovela “Princesas” on América Televisión. As you remember, she and the actor Mauricio Abad were the dream couple in this production.

‘Danielle’ was performed by Tatiana Calmell in 2021. Photo: Composition LR / Instagram / Facebook.

“I always had that desire to explore something more linked to acting, I wanted to move to another facet, get out of advertising modeling and, finally, this opportunity arose when they called me to the casting because they saw me in a commercial,” he said in an interview for Mail.

How many followers do you have on Instagram?

The young woman has an Instagram account with more than 125,000 followers on the platform. Likewise, she uploads content on fashion, beauty, travel, fitness and pets; However, most of her stories lately are based on Miss Peru 2022 and the progress she has made in said contest.