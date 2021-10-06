After the notable representation of the Peruvian Janick Maceta in the Miss Universe 2020, where she was the second finalist, the Miss Peru organization is preparing to choose a new Peruvian beauty queen in 2021. There were 39 candidates from different parts of the country, who started the dream of taking the crown. Now, only 10 are still in the race and this Sunday, October 10, it will finally be known who will be the new Miss Peru.

The difficult decision will be made by a jury staff made up of Natalie Glegoba (Miss Universe 2005), Michelle McLean (Miss Universe 1992), international queen coach Gisselle Reyes and Croatian missologist Nika Rosandic .

Next, find out who they are, how old they are, what they study and what the ten finalists for Miss Peru 2021 are doing.

Ariana Coll Gervassi

The young model Ariana Coll Gervassi is 20 years old and is in the eighth cycle of the Human Medicine career. “I decided to study medicine because nothing makes me happier than helping others,” he said in statements to the press.

Ariana Coll is the current Miss Peru Lima Oeste 2021. Photo: Ariana Coll / Instagram

The current Miss Peru Lima Oeste 2021 began her solidarity work from her childhood in organizations that support the poorest sectors. “My purpose in life was becoming clearer and clearer and that is why during my last year of college, I studied at the same time to enter university at the age of 16. Without neglecting my studies and with a lot of dedication, I was able to finish school in first place with honors, ”said the beauty queen.

Camila Escribes

The influencer Camila Escribns started modeling at the age of 15, which is why she made her way to important firms and at her short 23 years she currently works for the Elite Miami modeling agency. In addition, he is studying Business with the aim of opening his own Peruvian food restaurant in the United States. “My goal is to open a chain of restaurants to provide work for many Peruvian and Latino people who come with the American dream, because I know how hard it is to start a life in a country that is not their own,” he explained.

Camila Escribns was crowned Miss Peru Grand 2019 and Miss Peru Supranational 2020. Photo: Camila Escribns / Instagram

On the other hand, the candidate for Miss Peru spoke about the health problem that prevented her from representing Peru in the Miss Supranational 2020. “At age 16, they detected three malformed arteries in my brain and I had to receive radiation and oxygen treatments That is why I know that life is a constant struggle and that it is up to you to get ahead, ”he said.

Danna Gislaynne Casimiro Garcia

The Communication and Business Image student is 26 years old and works as Head of the Corporate Image Area in a construction company. In 2019 he created the DESIAL Foundation, dedicated to executing social and environmental aid projects. “As a young person aware of the problems of my region and committed to the most needy, during the COVID-19 pandemic I made collections of food, medicine and donations for the most vulnerable villages, as well as health education to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said .

Danna Gislaynne Casimiro was crowned Miss Peru Ucayali 2021. Photo: Danna Casimiro / Instagram

On the other hand, Miss Peru Ucayali led the Safe Company certification initiative, free from violence and discrimination against women in the workplace, to help women find their own power. “Because when a woman finds the power she has, there is no person to stop her,” he said.

Maria Fernanda Bernaola Timoteo

The challenger from Piura is 26 years old and graduated in Hospitality and Tourism Administration. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, María Fernanda Bernaola decided to start her own pastry business. “I consider myself a proactive woman capable of achieving my goals, I love to push my limits,” she asserted.

Maria Fernanda Bernaola directs the Coronas de Amor social project. Photo: Maria Fernanda Bernaola / Instagram

In addition, the young woman launched her social project Coronas de amor. “It taught me that there are brave and fighter women who deserve to be listened to and assisted to have a better quality of life and I feel that I am part of that growth for them,” she explained about her initiative.

Diana Elizabeth Sánchez Navarro

The young woman born in Tarapoto is 23 years old and is a medical student, a decision she made because her mother suffered from breast cancer. Despite her mother’s illness, Diana Sánchez continued to strive in her school and in the sport she practiced in her childhood.

Diana Elizabeth Sánchez Navarro was crowned Miss Peru San Martín 2021. Photo: Diana Elizabeth Sánchez Navarro / Instagram

“During the treatment that my mother had in the city of Lima, I had to learn to match my expenses and have a high level of study, together with good physical preparation. Thus, in the 2013 Zonal Karate Championship in the city of Chiclayo, I obtained the silver medal in Kumite and the bronze medal in Kata. Obtaining this achievement at that early age gave me a lot of security, already at thirteen I knew that I wanted to study Human Medicine ”, he said.

Yely rivera kroll

The 27-year-old businesswoman is passionate about music and describes herself as a strong, free, authentic and committed woman. “I have been an independent woman since I was 16 years old. I have always liked working for my dreams and never giving up. From a very young age I like to help others and that is my purpose in life. I want to continue working for and for my country and for the whole world. From my story I want to inspire others and teach from the little I learned in life to never lower my guard, fight for our ideals, raise our voice and trust ourselves, “he said.

Yely Rivera Kroll is a 27-year-old businesswoman and describes herself as a music lover. Photo: Yely Rivera Kroll / Instagram

Alessandra sierra

Model Alessandra Sierra is 27 years old, studied Acting and Education at the University of Miami and Florida International University. He has been practicing an acting career for 10 years and has been part of several plays, commercials, soap operas and series such as Chicago PD on the NBC and Hulu line. She studied Education with the goal of helping underprivileged children and youth develop their talents in art.

Alessandra Sierra Mendizábal is 27 years old, studied Acting and Education at the University of Miami and Florida International University. Photo: Alessandra Sierra / Instagram

She is also an ambassador for mental health as an active member of NAMI, an American organization that advocates for the rights of people suffering from mental illness or disabilities.

Alyssa Denegri

The candidate for Miss Peru is 25 years old and works as a commercial data and artificial intelligence specialist at the well-known technology transnational IBM. During the last 3 years, he was able to demonstrate versatility and successfully built a solid corporate career starting in human resources and then being transferred to the central area of ​​the company.

Alyssa Denegri is one of the challengers in Miss Peru 2021. Photo: Alyssa Denegri / Instagram

Graduated as the first position of the Corporate Communication career at UCAL University in 2018, she is a fighter and proud woman to be the head of the family in her home.

Maryori Micaela Moran Rodríguez

The model born in Villa María del Triunfo is 20 years old, is a student of Architecture and defines herself as a constant, optimistic and fighter woman.

Maryori Micaela Moran Rodríguez was crowned Miss Peru Lima Sur 2021. Photo: Maryori Micaela Moran / Instagram

She practices volleyball professionally, but due to the pandemic she had to leave the sport. After that, she was invited by a modeling agency to participate in the Miss Peru Lima Sur beauty pageant. Despite her inexperience, her physical and intellectual qualities made her win the title of Miss Peru Lima South 2021.

Mei Azo

The business administrator Mei Azo worked in the logistics field in her native Piura and later came to Lima to become independent and seek better opportunities. In 2018 she was invited by the Miss Peru Paita organization to be part of the team, since she was the winner of the contest in 2012.

Mei Azo was crowned Miss Culture in Miss Piura 2019. Photo: Mei Azo / Instagram

“I am studying to become certified as an Ontological coach, because I consider it important that there are leaders who teach us to live in a coherent way between what we think, feel and act. I want to continue with my Young Leaders project, which seeks to help fourth and fifth year high school students in rural schools, especially those in my province of Paita. There is a high rate of school dropouts, early pregnancies and young people do not have visions, ambitions and goals ”, he declared.