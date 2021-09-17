The Miss Peru 2021 beauty pageant kicked off the gala in search of Janick Maceta’s next successor. A total of 26 candidates aspire to be the next national representative in miss Universe. The organization of the event and the former beauty queen Jessica Newton announced to the jury, that it will have the task of select only 20 participants in this first stage.

The election will begin this Sunday, September 19 with the presentation in typical costumes of the competitors. Then the interviews are planned by the judges made up of Henrique Fontes, José Castro, William Duarte and Alvin Sebetero.

Miss Peru 2021 jury in charge of interviewing the candidates. Photo: Miss Peru

The winner at the end of the contest will be the one that will represent Peru in the next global event to be held in Israel in December of this year.

Who are the candidates for Miss Peru?

In the election prior to the official one they were elected 26 models and they will begin to parade this Sunday with allegorical costumes.

Miss Áncash 2021 – Indira Sáenz

Miss Arequipa 2021 – Noalit Gómez

Miss Ayacucho 2021 – Ana Gloria Morales

Miss Cajamarca 2021 – Yarik Coba

Miss Cusco 2021 – Dyanella Salas

Miss Ica 2021 – Carla Corrales

Miss Jaén 2021 – Maria Yanabell Cerquen

Miss Junín 2021 – Madahi López Apaza

Miss La Libertad 2021 – Carolina Alcorta

Miss Lambayeque 2021 – María Luisa Grosso

Miss Lima Centro 2021 – Gianella Avedaño

Miss Lima West 2021 – Ariana Coll

Miss Lima North 2021 – Yessenia Rochabrun

Miss Lima Region 2021 – Fátima Sánchez

Miss Lima South 2021 – Maryori Moran!

Miss Loreto 2021 – Sarabia Soto

Miss Mother of God 2021 – Lecina De Moura

Miss Pisco 2021 – Gianella Castillo

Miss Piura 2021 – Rita Zuazo

Miss Puno 2021 – Ana Claudia Laguna

Miss Arequipa 2021 – Cinthia Las Heras

Miss San Martín 2021 – Diana Sánchez

Miss Tacna 2021 – Camila Lince

Miss Ucayali 2021 – Danna Casimiro

Miss Peru Spain 2021 – Viviana San Miguel

Miss Peru USA 2021 – Alessandra Sierra

How to see the candidates for Miss Peru in typical costumes?

To follow the parade in typical or allegorical costumes of Miss Peru 2021, which will be presented this Sunday, September 19, you can do it through the YouTube channel of the contest.

What is the YouTube channel of Miss Peru?

To see the first Miss Peru catwalk, enter Miss Peru Official through YouTube. The Peruvian contest platform will broadcast the gala LIVE. In the first phase they will only classify twenty models.