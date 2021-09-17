The Miss Peru 2021 beauty pageant kicked off the gala in search of Janick Maceta’s next successor. A total of 26 candidates aspire to be the next national representative in miss Universe. The organization of the event and the former beauty queen Jessica Newton announced to the jury, that it will have the task of select only 20 participants in this first stage.
The election will begin this Sunday, September 19 with the presentation in typical costumes of the competitors. Then the interviews are planned by the judges made up of Henrique Fontes, José Castro, William Duarte and Alvin Sebetero.
The winner at the end of the contest will be the one that will represent Peru in the next global event to be held in Israel in December of this year.
Who are the candidates for Miss Peru?
In the election prior to the official one they were elected 26 models and they will begin to parade this Sunday with allegorical costumes.
- Miss Áncash 2021 – Indira Sáenz
- Miss Arequipa 2021 – Noalit Gómez
- Miss Ayacucho 2021 – Ana Gloria Morales
- Miss Cajamarca 2021 – Yarik Coba
- Miss Cusco 2021 – Dyanella Salas
- Miss Ica 2021 – Carla Corrales
- Miss Jaén 2021 – Maria Yanabell Cerquen
- Miss Junín 2021 – Madahi López Apaza
- Miss La Libertad 2021 – Carolina Alcorta
- Miss Lambayeque 2021 – María Luisa Grosso
- Miss Lima Centro 2021 – Gianella Avedaño
- Miss Lima West 2021 – Ariana Coll
- Miss Lima North 2021 – Yessenia Rochabrun
- Miss Lima Region 2021 – Fátima Sánchez
- Miss Lima South 2021 – Maryori Moran!
- Miss Loreto 2021 – Sarabia Soto
- Miss Mother of God 2021 – Lecina De Moura
- Miss Pisco 2021 – Gianella Castillo
- Miss Piura 2021 – Rita Zuazo
- Miss Puno 2021 – Ana Claudia Laguna
- Miss Arequipa 2021 – Cinthia Las Heras
- Miss San Martín 2021 – Diana Sánchez
- Miss Tacna 2021 – Camila Lince
- Miss Ucayali 2021 – Danna Casimiro
- Miss Peru Spain 2021 – Viviana San Miguel
- Miss Peru USA 2021 – Alessandra Sierra
How to see the candidates for Miss Peru in typical costumes?
To follow the parade in typical or allegorical costumes of Miss Peru 2021, which will be presented this Sunday, September 19, you can do it through the YouTube channel of the contest.
What is the YouTube channel of Miss Peru?
To see the first Miss Peru catwalk, enter Miss Peru Official through YouTube. The Peruvian contest platform will broadcast the gala LIVE. In the first phase they will only classify twenty models.
Miss Peru, latest news:
.
Leave a Reply