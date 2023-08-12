‘Miss Peregrine and Peculiar Children’ or ‘Miss Peregrine’s home for peculiar children’, by its name in English, is a film directed by Tim Burton and written by Jane Goldman that is based on the novel of the same name by Ransom Riggs. The film was released in 2016 and, in recent days, several rumors have been circulating confirming the start of filming for the sequel; so fans, both of the books and of the adaptation, hope to soon see the continuation of the story about children with different abilities and characteristics.

Will there be a sequel to ‘Miss Peregrine and Peculiar Children’?

According to rumors, the recordings of ‘Miss Peregrine and peculiar children 2’ have already begun; however, there is still nothing officially confirmed. In fact, what is being thought of is to do a reboot, that is, a relaunch of the story, but with another cast, which can give it a new start with a view to a saga. However, there is still no type of pronouncement from the filmmakers that can confirm or rule out something, so for now, we can only wait.

Miss Peregrine’s home is home to a large number of children and adolescents with different types of abilities. Photo: 20th Century Fox

How did ‘Miss Peregrine and Peculiar Children’ do at the box office?

Regarding the box office, the tape, which has a duration of 2 hours and 7 minutes, was not a failure, since it was able to raise a little more than 296 million dollars worldwide, and its budget was US$ 110 million. However, it didn’t fare as well when it came to critics, giving it a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while on IMDb it gave it a 6.7 out of 10.

What is ‘Miss Peregrine and Peculiar Children’ about?

Jacob, 16, is a boy with relationship problems and very close to his grandfather. After suffering a family tragedy and with the intention of learning more about the past and the crazy stories of his grandfather, he convinces his parents to go to the coast of Wales and look for the home for special children of Miss Peregrine, about which he loved so much. They have spoken. There he will help a group of orphaned children with different abilities and characteristics.

What is the cast of ‘Miss Peregrine and Peculiar Children’?

Asa Butterfield as Jacob ‘Jake’ Portman

Eva Green as Miss Alma Lefay Peregrine

Samuel L. Jackson as Barron/The Wight

Ella Purnell as Emma Bloom

Chris O’Dowd as Franklin Portman

Terence Stamp as Abraham Portman

Kim Dickens as Jacob’s mother

Rupert Everett as the ornithologist

Judi Dench as Miss Avocet

