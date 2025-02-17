Syrian model and actress Angy Morad, Miss Mundo Asia 2017he died at 33 for medical complications after giving birth to what was his second child.

His mother, Annie Orfali, gave the news on his social networks, where he revealed details of the sad outcome. “My daughter only had inflammation and they tested in Lebanon, there was no virusbut I was afraid to take medicine. That became a strong infection, neglected her health, “the woman narrated.

Angy Morad finally suffered what seemed like a pneumonia, which ended her life despite being hospitalized. The young woman’s husband also expressed her pain in social networks.

“I cry my wife, my lover, To my spoiled and my life partner, who left me with a broken heart After his departure and left me an endless vacuum, “he said.

Angy Morad was an actress, model and Miss Mundo Asia. He was born in Damascus in 1992 and He began his acting career in 2008, after completing his studies at the Higher Institute of Dramatic Artsparticipating in series such as To the Gharib and Baqaa Daw 13. In 2023 he returned to fiction with Souq al Haramia.

Murad was crowned in 2017 as Miss Asia World, a title that made her known beyond Syria, where it was already a celebrity. The actress also participated in important productions such as Attar al-Sham, Haremlik, Bassata either Canon – Thief Market.