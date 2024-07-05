Miss Moscow Contest: Finalists Mixed Up Twice

On July 4, the final of the annual capital beauty and talent contest “Miss Moscow” was held at the “Russia” exhibition on the territory of VDNKh. Its winner was 20-year-old Liliana Bulatova. Before the announcement of the winner, there was a scandal: “Miss Perfection” accidentally left the contest with someone else’s crown. What is known about the main beauty of Moscow and how the hosts twice awarded the wrong finalists – in the text of “Lenta.ru”.

Liliana Bulatova has become the most beautiful girl in Moscow

The Miss Moscow contest was held for the 29th time. This year, beauties aged 17 to 30 competed for victory. Participants must be taller than 170 centimeters and have “some zest and charm.”

Photo: Anatoly Medved / RIA Novosti Photohost Agency

The results of the competition were determined by the members of the jury. It consisted of entered Editor-in-chief of MODNY DOM magazine Beatrice Malakhova, Miss Moscow 2023 Angelina Brezhenskaya, Advisor to the Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region on Culture Svetlana Goreva and others. They chose the winners of numerous nominations, including Beauty of Moscow, Moscow Beauty, Young Miss Moscow and others. The jury gave the main crown to 20-year-old Liliana Bulatova.

She managed to get around 44 competitors

Not much is known about the winner. According to Bulatova’s card in the competition group, she got into the modeling business at the age of 14. Then she passed the casting for the international competition of aspiring models Elite Model Look. At different times, such future top models of the world as Cindy Crawford, Gisele Bundchen and Stephanie Seymour participated in it. Bulatova managed to take second place in this competition. Since then, the girl has worked at shows of famous designers and participated in various modeling shoots.

Bulatova’s motto is: “Change in your life what you can change.”

The girl knows English well and is also fond of dancing. According to her, she sees this hobby as an opportunity for “unlimited self-realization.” Bulatova demonstrated her love for dancing at the stage of presenting the talents of the participants. Together with a partner in sports ballroom dancing, she performed a rumba on stage.

The day after the contest, the new Miss Moscow began to be criticized

Before the final, many viewers celebrated Bulatova’s natural beauty, but after her victory, their opinions changed. In the comments, users began to accuse the girl of having undergone several plastic surgeries. Someone called Bulatova “the most successful plastic surgery in Moscow in 2024.” There were also those who claimed that the competition was paid for.

Liliana Bulatova, “Miss Moscow 2024” Photo: Anatoly Medved / RIA Novosti Photohost Agency

In 2023, Angelina Brezhenskaya, the previous winner of the capital’s contest, faced the same criticism. She denied rumors that the prize place in the Miss Moscow contest could be bought, and admitted that she had indeed resorted to the services of a plastic surgeon. However, the girl noted that she considers it unfair that she is the only one of all the contestants to be criticized for plastic surgery.

Maybe people think that because I dyed my hair, got a nose job and got my lips filled in, I now live a perfect life in a Barbie house, without any problems or worries. Maybe they think that I am artificial inside and human feelings are alien to me. Angelina Brezhenskayawinner of the Miss Moscow 2023 contest

Users also assumed that 20-year-old Bulatova does not study anywhere. Her social networks contain only photos from her clubbing, traveling, and modeling shoots. What else does the winner do? No one knows. For this reason, some began to believe in the theory that Bulatova hid certain posts before participating in the competition.

A scandal broke out at the awards ceremony for the winners of the competition

During the beauties’ awards ceremony, the host crowned the wrong finalist twice due to confusion with identical names and similar nomination titles. It all started when one of the participants, Elizaveta Moger, received the title of “Moscow Beauty”. The girl was already celebrating her victory when the host asked her to “with respect” give the crown and ribbon to another finalist, Snezhana Vilkova. The host explained that there had been a mistake. “This is a serious matter. There are unplanned situations, no one is ever ready for this. The girls should meet each other halfway,” she added.

Snezhana Vilkova, “Beauty of Moscow-2024” Photo: Pelageya Tikhonova / AGN “Moscow”

However, it turned out that the host had mixed up the contestants again. Everything was resolved only when the general director of the Miss Moscow and Beauty of Russia contests, Tatyana Andreeva-Falk, came on stage. It turned out that Moger had rightfully received the crown and ribbon of the Moscow Beauty. Vilkova won in another nomination, Beauty of Moscow, which had been accidentally awarded to Snezhana Nedilskaya.

Snezhana Nedilskaya, “Miss Perfection 2024” Photo: Pelageya Tikhonova / AGN “Moscow”

Nedilskaya was supposed to receive only the title of “Miss Perfection”, but when she was called to the awards ceremony a second time, she, unaware of the mistake, took the second crown. “It happens, listen, we are not robots, and we do not need robots,” Andreeva-Falk explained the confusion. She added that this year there were as many as three Snezhanas participating in the competition, so it was impossible not to get confused. After the competition, Nedilskaya posted a video on her account with two crowns.

Today is nothing but miracles! I have two nominations and two crowns. The dream has come true. The gestalt is closed Snezhana NedilskayaWinner of the “Miss Perfection” nomination

Later, the organizers of the competition toldthat the jury’s “medical handwriting” is to blame for the host’s mistakes: its members fill out forms by hand, so the names on them are not always legible the first time. They do not plan to change the host, but admit that the ballots with the winners’ names should be in printed form. How writes Woman.ru, citing the competition organizers, said the scandal was resolved peacefully.

In July, Bulatova will participate in the Beauty of Russia contest

As the winner, Bulatova was presented with the main crown and a certificate for 300 thousand rubles from the sponsors of the competition, which she can spend on trips on an ATV, motorcycle or other vehicle.

The girl also got the opportunity to take part in the all-Russian contest “Beauty of Russia”, which will be held on July 21 in Moscow. The winner of this contest will represent Russia at one of the four most prestigious international beauty contests “Miss Earth”.

The organizers of “Miss Earth” pursue the goal not only to put on a show, but also to draw attention to environmental problems. It is assumed that the title holder must not only be a beauty, but also have a heart for nature.

In 2024, Ekaterina Romanova from Novokuznetsk, who won the title of “Beauty of Russia” a year ago, will represent Russia at the international competition. Romanova performed at the Russian competition from the Kemerovo Region. It is known that she graduated from the Russian State Social University and studied at the Faculty of Directing Mass Events.