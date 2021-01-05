Miss Mexico beauty pageant Ximena Hita has died under mysterious circumstances. Reported by The Sun.

The 21-year-old model was found dead a few weeks before the competition. According to preliminary reports, Ita committed suicide. However, to find out the true cause of the girl’s death, additional investigation will be conducted.

According to one version, the model could have died due to drugs. It is also possible that she was killed.

The Mexican woman worked as a paramedic and studied to be a nurse in the city of Aguascalientes in the state of the same name. Ita received the title of Miss Aguascalientes in 2019 and was scheduled to take part in the Miss Mexico 2021 pageant on March 13th.

Former Miss World winner Norma Cappagli passed away in December. An 81-year-old model was hit by a bus at a bus stop outside her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She died five days later from her injuries.