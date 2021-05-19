The model Andrea Meza, Miss Mexico, and the Peruvian representative Janick Maceta have shown to maintain a good friendship despite criticism for the result of Miss Universe 2021.

It all started when one day after the contest, Miss Peru published a video that summarizes the fun experiences she had with the winner of the beauty pageant.

“Congratulations, Andrea Meza, our new Miss Universe! What a joy to have met you, you are a person who enlightens everyone around her, I love you very much and I will never forget the laughs we share and the moments we live. Can they with this love? Never! I wish you all the successes in this new stage, may God be with you, bless and protect you always. Here you have a friend for life, “Janick Maceta wrote in a post.

Hours later, the now Miss Universe 2021 He surprised by dedicating an emotional message to the Peruvian model, who was the second finalist in the contest. “I adore you. Thank you for such beautiful moments and so many laughs, can you? ”, Reads the Mexican’s comment.

miss mexico

In the same publication, Miss Peru defended Andrea Meza and asked that the attacks against her stop. “I will not accept any kind of negative comment, more love please, we all deserve respect,” said Janick Maceta.

In this way, both models put an end to speculation of a supposed rivalry that spread on social networks.

