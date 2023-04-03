After it was reported through social networks that Gentleman I would be give in of the contest of beauty “Miss Mexico 2023” the 32 representatives who seek the crown offered their first catwalk and press conference in a tourist complex located in the municipality of acaxochitlanbelonging to the entity.

Through an indigenous ritual characteristic of the municipality, the contestants were received at the place by Erick Carbajal, mayor of acaxochitlan who pronounced himself “excited” to appear in international media thanks to “Miss Mexico 2023”.

During the press conference, authorities from both the municipality and the pageant “Miss Mexico 2023” emphasized on the economic benefit that is expected in Acaxochitlan, Hidalgo by making it visible nationally and internationally.

On April 15, the winner of the contest will be defined “Miss Mexico 2023” in Michoacán, which will obtain a direct pass to the Miss World contest to represent our country internationally.