Miss Marx: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

Tonight, Friday 1 September 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3 Miss Marx is aired, a 2020 biographical film written and directed by Susanna Nicchiarelli, on the figure of Eleanor Marx, played by Romola Garai. It was presented in competition at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The cultured and brilliant Eleanor Marx, youngest daughter of Karl Marx, is at the forefront of promoting socialism in the United Kingdom, participating in workers’ struggles, fighting for women’s rights and the abolition of child labour. In 1883, she met Edward Aveling, a talented playwright but also a selfish and spendthrift man. While he is intent on getting into debt and cowardly consuming the inheritance left to Eleanor by Friedrich Engels, Edward does not realize that he is also consuming the entire existence of his devoted companion, who, although aware that she is experiencing the same “moral oppression” imposed by the patriarchy and condemned by her, she is unable to redeem her own happiness, and, in the end, not even her own life.

In the scene in which Eleanor and Edward recite the famous dialogue between Nora and Helmer together during the staging of Ibsen’s play A Doll’s House, the two characters seem to retrace through the words of another the unjust fate destined for Eleanor so like many others: that of a woman conditioned and limited throughout her life by the male figures most dear to her. In 1898, having lost all energy and now addicted to opium, Eleanor Marx died by suicide, but a victim of the patriarchy.

Miss Marx: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Miss Marx, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Romola Garai: Eleanor Marx

Patrick KennedyEdward Aveling

John Gordon SinclairFriedrich Engels

Felicity Montagu as Helene Demuth

Karina FernandezOlive Schreiner

Emma CunniffeLaura Marx

Philip Gröning: Karl Marx

Célestin Ryelandt as Johnny Longuet

Freddy DrabbleHavelock Ellis

George ArrendellPaul Lafargue

Oliver ChrisFriedrich “Freddy” Demuth

Alexandra Lewis: girl

Georgina SadlerGerty

Stevie RainePhillip

Miel van Hasselt: Wilhelm Liebknecht

Streaming and TV

Where to see Miss Marx on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Friday 1 September 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to watch and review the various Rai programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.