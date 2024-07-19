The event

Beatrice D’Oria

Genoa – Long red hair (with the help of her hairdresser, her favorite look for years), big dark eyes and many dreams in her pocket that include entertainment, theater and even, maybe in the future, a career as a doctor: Dorotea Carniglia, 24, from Casella, is the new Miss Lido. The competition, which returned for the third year in a row to the historic establishment on Corso Italia, crowned her among thirty beautiful participants. The sash will allow her to access the final of Miss Liguria in La Spezia, the last step before landing in the national Miss Italia competition before the pre-finals, in September, in the Marche. “I won a historic title, conquered by important women of the past. I felt really important: I’m a bit speechless,” she smiles. A natural beauty, without touch-ups, “but I’m not against surgery and fillers, everyone can do what they want. That too is freedom of choice, I don’t judge those who do it,” she specifies. A hip-hop, dancehall and reggae dancer, Dorotea is also studying theater at the Narramondo association, in Porto Antico: a passion she shares with her father. The lessons together have brought them even closer. Dance, which has always been her whole world, is temporarily on the sidelines after breaking her cruciate ligament. That’s why she’s thrown herself into competitions. She already has several jobs under her belt as a model, photo shoots, and a few advertising campaigns. But, with the Miss Lido victory in her pocket, she’s counting on having that little extra boost. Her female inspirations range from the dancer Samantha Longa to the Italian model Paola Turani, passing through her favorite actress, Paola Cortellesi. But at the top there’s a role model who’s inspired her since she was a child: Rossella O’Hara from Gone with the Wind. She’s very active on social media, she talks about her life and her beauty, but she mainly uses Instagram to keep in touch with friends far away. Engaged to Giacomo, who works in a car rental, the couple lives together in San Fruttuoso. “He is always proud of me, for him I am always the most beautiful – she smiles – Even if he didn’t like my hairstyle and for that I was offended. But then he knows how to make up for it: for him I am always the one who emanates the most light”. In her pocket many dreams: “I would like to become a doctor, the most beautiful job there is – she explains – Maybe even in years and years, but sooner or later I will want to undertake medical studies. For now I want to “break” everything in the world of entertainment. Hoping that this role will give me a hand. I want to improve myself more and more. And then I dream of a family, that’s for sure”. In the meantime Dorotea works as a hostess for Genoa: at the moment she is involved in the season ticket campaign of the rossoblù at the Genoa Store in Porto Antico, but during the year she is a permanent fixture in the lower grandstand of the Ferraris. She is not a fan, but she is an ace of Fantacalcio: her team (very powerful) has bombers like Scamacca, Dybala, Lazović, Calafiori. «I have defeated the competition of all my friends and my dad’s colleagues. I like to win, what can I do?».



