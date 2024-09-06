Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is one of the slice-of-life comedy anime that allows us to recognize different forms of affection and laughter. Currently, the special manga work has 15 compilation volumes, and is still in serialization, only seven volumes of this block have been adapted, and a leak reports that a new installment is already in production.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is a manga written and illustrated by Coolkyousinnjya. The two anime seasons were directed by Yasuhiro Takemoto with scripts by Yuka Yamaha and produced by Kyoto Animation studio.

A third season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid would begin to adapt the story after volume seven and there would be quite a bit of material. Everything seems to be working with perfectly measured timing, since the first installment debuted in 2017, the second arrived in 2021 and a third would explode the fandom in 2025.

The adventures of Tohru, who has formed a unique family with Kobayashi-san, show us that affection guides and builds a beautiful structure, as long as there is will, together – despite the differences in their worlds and ideologies – they can coincide on a magical path, but also full of brilliant everyday life.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid has a story full of authenticity and practicality. Love and laughter emerge easily, as they should.

Source: Kyoto Animation

Hopefully the leak of a third season scheduled for 2025 will be confirmed soon.

Where can I watch Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid?

The first two seasons of the anime Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid are available on the Crunchyroll platform. Check them out here.

The first one has fourteen chapters, while the second only thirteen. In addition, the platform has available a delivery composed of 16 mini one-minute animations to enjoy the different facets of our beloved characters.

