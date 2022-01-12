Bushiroad And Kaminari Games they released the first gameplay for Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon Breath. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will be presented by the voice actors Risa Tsumugi, Wakana Kingyo And Yuzuki Watase and will allow us to see some clips of the Story Mode of the game for a total of 14 minutes of gameplay.

Before leaving you to the video I remind you that Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon Breath will be available in Japan from 24 March on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the title you can find more information in our previous article. Good vision.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth !! Choro-gon Breath – Gameplay

Source: Bushiroad, Kaminari Games Street Gematsu