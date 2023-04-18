













Miss Kobayashi will launch her own whiskey that is inspired by the entire cast

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Collaboration AMAHAGAN World Blend is the limited edition bottle of whiskey Made by Nagahama Distillery, it will be distributed by Bar Lemon Heart.

the whiskey of Miss Kobayashi It’s really special because it features a label with original art by Cool-kyou Shinja, the creator of the manga work that began to be published in 2013. In this one we can see Tohru in a black fitted suit serving Kobayashi a drink.

However, this not all, the whiskey mix is ​​inspired by the party the cast makes up when they get together, then its description:

“Miss Kobayashi begins to live with Tohru, a dragon she saved in a drunken stupor. Little by little, she surrounds herself with a group of unique friends who adore her, and this becomes part of her daily life. With this image in mind, wine casks, sherry casks, peat, and grain were combined with various other elements to create a lively, playful yet unified flavor.”.

Definitely, the concept of whiskey Miss Kobayashi it was extremely cared for. The bottle has 700 ml of whiskey that has 47% alcohol.

whatWhere can I watch Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid?

Both seasons are available on Crunchyroll. The first has 14 episodes and the second with 13 chapters. However, a third season has yet to be announced.

