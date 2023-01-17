Kamalia Talhaoui (36) has been working as a primary school teacher for years. In the beginning, her headscarf sometimes caused some parents to frown. Her students are also always very curious about her hair. The toddlers have the funniest fantasies about it. The teacher decided to write them down in a unique picture book. “They think I have golden curls.”
Ilah Rubio
