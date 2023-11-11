She was elected Miss Italy 2023 : it’s about Francesca Bergesio , 19 years old, from Bra and resident in Cervere, in the Cuneo area. Long, brown hair, graduated from the European Classical High School, newly enrolled in the Faculty of Medicine in Rome. She started with the band of Miss Piedmont .

Miss Italy 2023: winner is Francesca Bergesio

“I would like to specialize in cardiac surgery” she explained in her presentation sheet. Alongside her passion for medicine, however, Francesca Bergesio also combines a great love for acting: “I would like to be a doctor, but also combine my work with the world of fashion or cinema, which I won’t give up” the 19-year-old explained. On the podium together with Francesca Bergesio Veronica Lasagna20 year old Miss Lombardy, e Syria Pozzi22 year old Miss Sardinia 2023.