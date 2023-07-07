There were still no television spotlights and televoting was decades away when the 14-year-old from Turin Isabella Verney, died at the age of 98 in Rome, became the first Miss Italy in history. Back then, in 1939, it was a photographic contest, conceived by the Milanese advertiser Dino Villani, which invited young girls to send in their photos. It was entitled ‘Five thousand lire for a smile’ and was born because Giuseppe Visconti di Modrone’s ‘Erba Gi.Vi.Emme’ wanted to celebrate the house’s 50 millionth tube of toothpaste in this way. Isabella, born in the Piedmontese capital in 1925, had agreed to have her photos taken, while with her mother she had gone to pick up some of hers in the Reimbrandt shop, in via Volta. Photos that the mother bagged and sent to the organizers of the competition.

Isabella Verney was born in Turin on August 10, 1925 (handle)

Choosing the winner, blue eyes, slim and delicate, a jury that also included Vittorio De Sica. On October 30 the radio announcement. Isabella Verney was rewarded with treasury bills worth five thousand lire, then framed, only to discover that, at the end of the war, they were worth nothing. Isabella’s mother had asked that she could keep her name secret, but instead in a short time everyone knew who that smile belonged to. Directors and talent scouts offered her courses and auditions. But to no avail, given her young age. Among her, not even one to De Sica who wanted her for the film ‘Teresa Friday’. From 1949 to 1951, she ‘miss smile’ posed in the atelier of the famous Ventura, wearing the most beautiful dresses of the moment. She married the Rai journalist Carlo Cavaglià, with whom she had two children.

She, who called herself a ‘miss by chance’, many years after her success addressed the new generations thus: “Someone has to tell girls that it is necessary to make sacrifices, study, prepare to meet the life and activity they choose – he stated -. The show is fine, but here too strict preparation is needed and the choice of a school, an academy of dance, singing, acting. And then, with sacrifice, begin the apprenticeship with clear objectives – he added – Otherwise the young people end up in the meat grinder of those who exploit their beauty and deceive them, leaving them empty-handed”.