Miss Italia, a very successful actress and, in a few months, also a beautiful mother: the announcement at Vanity Fair by Miriam Leone

The immense joy for the arrival of the first child is something that will soon touch the beautiful Miriam Leone. In a long interview given to Vanity Fairthe actress and model has revealed that she is about to begin what she defines as her new journey, the one that will lead her to become a mother.

Credit: mirimeo – Instagram

After Diletta Leotta, who is now on the verge of her first pregnancy and who will soon become first time momthe announcement also came from another of the most loved Italian women, Miriam Leone.

In a long interview given to Vanity Fairthe former Miss Italy, actress, model and so on and so forth, wanted to tell all the emotions that she is living, her happiness and completeness achieved now that she is pregnant.

The actress first told the newspaper about how did she notice to be pregnant. You figured this out before you even take any pregnancy tests:

I had this bacon, never seen before. But above all, it had been a while since everything people said to me hadn’t touched me that much, in constant bliss. Strange, very strange. Credit: Vanity Fair

Credit: mirimeo – Instagram

In an interview a few years ago, in which he was asked what he thought of the family and of having children, she answered firmly that it was necessary stop it to do these questions, leaving the freedom and serenity to women to choose how, when and if to become mothers, without considering motherhood as a forced destiny. Thought that Miriam still maintains today.

The wishes and thoughts of Miriam Leone

When asked by the reporter what is his wish now, Miriam replies that she feels in a moment where she feels she has “need the energy of other women, their stories, to be together to exchange the mystery“.

When she found out she was pregnant he immediately thought of his mother and decided to share the news with i fan to show gratitude towards those who have always shown affection for her, to the point of making her feel like family.

Credit: mirimeo – Instagram

Leone now also feels one connection between his private life and its Workin which she played the role of a mother several times.