Very little until we meet the winner of Miss International 2023. The edition of one of the most important beauty pageants in the world is taking place in Japan and thousands of fans are anxious about what the Colombian representation of Sofía Osio will be like, who is one of the favorites to take the crown. Dates and more here in this special note.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is Valentina Martínez, the Venezuelan who did not win the crown at Miss Grand International 2023?

How and where to watch Miss International 2023 with Sofía Osio?

The final of the beauty contest to be held in Tokyo It will be broadcast online and on the official website of the contest; In addition, you can also enjoy the contest in which the Colombian is Sofia Cosio through Youtube Worldwide.

As you already know, the appointment is this Thursday October 26, starting at 4.00 am in Colombian time, the date on which a new edition of Miss International 2023 will take place, the Second Gymnasium of the Yoyogi National Stadiumin the Shibuya neighborhood.

YOU CAN SEE: Who won Miss Grand International 2023? Meet the winner and what country she is from

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela?We invite you to subscribe to our channelWhatsApp:https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. Receive, from reliable sources, the most recent information about the country’s events.

You can also find us atTelegramasThe VE Republicjoin through the following link:https://t.me/larepublicave

#International #TODAY #follow #LIVE #Colombia #Sofía #Osio #beauty #pageant #Japan