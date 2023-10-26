Andrea Rubio is a young Venezuelan model who is seeking the ninth Miss International crown for her country this Thursday, October 26. Experts in beauty pageants position her as one of the great favorites of the event. She reviews in the following note all the details of the contest that is held from Japan.

YOU CAN SEE: FINAL Miss Grand International 2023 SUMMARY: Valentina Martínez out of the TOP 20 and Luciana Fuster as winner

Andrea Rubio and her arrival in Japan

Miss Venezuela International has stood out in each of her presentations or activities prior to the final gala on October 26. On her networks, her fans have congratulated her on the successful looks she has worn so far.

Andrea Rubio seeks the ninth crown for Venezuela at Miss International 2023. Photo: Andrea Rubio/IG

Miss International 2023: what time is it where to watch LIVE?

The contest Miss International will take place in Japan and is scheduled to begin at 5:00 in the morning (Venezuela time).

Who are the favorites to win Miss International 2023?

Missologist Daniel Ramos announced a list of favorite participants to win the beauty pageant held in Japan.

How many crowns has Venezuela won at Miss International?

Venezuela is the country that has won the most crowns in the Miss International pageant. They were the winners in their respective years:

1985: Nina Sicilia

1997: Consuelo Adler

2000: Vivian Urdaneta

2003: Goizeder Azua

2006: Daniela Di Giacomo

2010: Elizabeth Mosquera

2015: Edymar Martínez

2018: Mariem Velazco

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela?We invite you to subscribe to our channelWhatsApp:https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. Receive, from reliable sources, the most recent information about the country’s events.

You can also find us atTelegramasThe VE Republicjoin through the following link:https://t.me/larepublicave.

#International #LIVE #Andrea #Rubio #ninth #crown #Venezuela